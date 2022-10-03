DISTRICT 9 GIRLS
GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Coudersport Country Club
Top 3 individuals (state qualifiers) -- McKayla Kerle, Clarion, 83; Chloe Fritch, Karns City 95; Rylee Thompson, Oswayo Valley, 96.
Other participants -- Olivia Schott, Smethport, 96; Leah Larsen, Coudersport, 101; Emma Covert, Moniteau, 104; Katherine Crago, Punxsutawney, 105; Kendell Findlay, Cranberry, 108; Mariska Shunk, Moniteau, 108; Evie Bliss, A-C Valley, 112; Skyler Pentz, Curwensville, 113; Sarah Krise, Elk County Catholic, 114; Taylor Voloch, Moniteau, 115; Brooke Whitling, Cranberry, 116; Alaina Hogue, Cranberry, 121; Kendall Sankey, Moniteau, 121; Audrey Barrett, Brookville, 124; Rylee Haight, Kane, 126; Hope Peterson, Smethport, 126; Isabella Gearhart, Clearfield, 131; Mia Helsel, Clearfield, 142; Savannah Gill, Coudersport, 146; Autumn Stewart, Moniteau, 148; Kendall Couser, Punxsutawney, 159; Jessie Stocks, Moniteau, 169; Maeve Jordan, Brookville, 176.
Class 2A team results -- Moniteau 327, Cranberry 345, Smethport 347.
MONITEAU (327) -- Emma Covert 104, Mariska Shunk 108, Taylor Voloch 115. x-Kendall Sankey 121, x-Autumn Stewart 148.
CRANBERRY (345) -- Kendell Findlay 108, Brooke Whitling 116, Alaina Hogue 121.
SMETHPORT (347) -- Olivia Schott 96, Mia Thomas 125, Hope Peterson 126. x-Ava Costa 130, x-Isabella Learn 144.