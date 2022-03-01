DuBOIS -- Bryson Bain popped in nine of his team-high 15 points in the second half Tuesday night as Redbank Valley outlasted Keystone, 42-32 in a District 9 Class 2A semifinal boys basketball matchup at DuBois High School.
Coach Emmanuel Marshall's Bulldogs, now 22-3 on the season, were tied 9-9 after one period before grabbing a 20-15 halftime lead. The lead grew to 28-21 through three quarters and Redbank Valley closed it with a 14-11 edge in the final stanza.
Chris Marshall had six of his nine points in the fourth quarter while Marquese Gardlock added eight points.
Bret Wingard poured in a game-high 16 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds as coach Greg Heath's Panthers dropped to 12-12 on the season.
GIRLS
Union 37, Clarion 34
FOXBURG -- Union's Kennedy Vogle and Hailey Theuret scored five points apiece in the fourth quarter as the Golden Damsels rallied for a 37-34 victory over Clarion in a consolation matchup in the District 9 Class 1A playoffs at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School.
Vogle, who finished with a team-high 13 points, also scored five points in the opening period as coach Allyson Kepple's Damsels (15-8) grabbed an 8-6 lead. Union maintained a two-point lead at the break, 16-14, before the Bobcats won the third quarter to take a 24-23 lead into the final stanza.
Led by Vogle and Theuret, the Damsels won the fourth quarter, 14-10, to pull out the victory.
Dominika Logue added nine points and Theuret finished with seven for Union.
Jordan Best scored 11 of her game-high 16 points in the second half to pace coach Jess Quinn's Bobcats, who finished the season with a 10-12 record.