DISTRICT CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Brookville High School
GIRLS
100 -- Russell (C), 12.71; Harmon (RV); Stauffer (J); Sell (K); Sebring (DCC); Zendron (M).
200 -- Harmon (RV), 26.62; Stauffer (J); Zendron (M); Sebring (DCC); Sell (K); Yoder (B).
400 -- Harmon (RV), 59.76; Stauffer (J); Popchak (C); Schmader (DCC); Miller (P); Fair (NC).
800 -- Hick (P), 2:21.92; G. Babington (NC); Bille (ECC); Mehl (OV); McMahan (P); Bair (P).
1,600 -- Mehl (OV), 5:21.20; Bille (ECC); Doolittle (B); Surkala (P); Schmader (DCC).
3,200 -- Neubert (ECC), 11:19.29; Mehl (OV); Martin (NP); Puhala (DCC); Rosenswie (OE); Rohr (J).
100 hurdles -- Monnoyer (B), 16.53; Stephen (K); Wry (Cr); Macafee (J); Geer (B); Pry (M).
300 hurdles -- Farkas (UACV), 48.72; Fritch (KC); Macafee (J); Wry (Cr); Straub (ECC); Geer (B).
400 relay -- Brookville (Walter, Monnoyer, Geer, Yoder), 51.90; Moniteau (Long, Pry, Ryan, Zendron); Keystone (Sterner, Patrick, Albright, Sell).
1,600 relay -- DuBois Central Catholic (H. Jacob, Schmader, Benden, F. Jacob), 4:14.74; Punxsutawney (Hicks, Miller, Bair, McMahan); Redbank Valley (Bonanno, Hageter, Shoemaker, Harmon).
3,200 relay -- Elk County Catholic (S. Bille, Straub, G. Bille, Neubert), 9:42.78; Punxsutawney (Hicks, Miller, Bair, McMahan); DuBois Central Catholic (Brubaker, Schmader, Benden, Puhala).
High jump -- Henry (RV), 10-1; Rizzo (RV); Schuessler (OE); Ryan (M); Yanek (DCC); Doverspike (P).
Long jump -- Russell (Cr), 17-6; Sloff (ECC); Deprano (M); Miller-Geiger (OV); Ithen (UACV); Schott (PA).
Triple jump -- Long (M), 35-8.25; Russell (Cr); Straub (ECC); Monnoye r(B); Bentley (K); Deprano (M).
Shot put -- Stewart (M), 36-0.75; Armstong (NC); Myers (C); Miller (P); Newton (ECC); Grusky (P).
Discus -- Covert (M), 112-5; Wahlers (C); Geci (ECC); Karenbauer (KC); Lindberg (J); Edmonds (RV).
Javelin -- Bliss (UACV), 155-09; Grusky (P); Huffman (RV); Ferringer (Cr); Newton (ECC); Sherry (J).