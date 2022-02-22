RIMERSBURG -- Union's Dominika Logue led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points as the Golden Damsels pulled away in the second half for a 49-31 victory over visiting Port Allegany on Tuesday night in a first-round game of the District 9 Class 1A girls basketball tournament.
Coach Allyson Kepple's sixth-seeded Damsels, now 14-7 on the season, will travel to face No. 3 seed Otto-Eldred in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Friday.
Union battled back from deficits of 15-13 after one period and 21-20 at the half behind a strong defensive attack that limited the 11th-seeded Gators to just 10 points in the second half.
Kennedy Vogle poured in seven of her 10 points during a pivotal third-quarter turnaround in which the Damsels turned a one-point deficit into a seven-point lead, 33-26.
Keira Croyle popped in six of her 12 points in the final stanza, which Union also won, 16-5.
Hailey Kriebel added nine points for the Damsels.
Kayleigha Dowell topped Port Allegany (12-11) with 11 points while Evin Stauffer and Ella Moses had seven points each.