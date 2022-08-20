In case you're wondering how they count the number of skips at Rock in River Fest, it's still the old-fashioned way: with the unaided eye.
"They have cameras in case of a really good skip, since for the Guinness World Record you have to have video documentation," said Gabriel "The Professor" Garfinkle, of Philadelphia, one of the contestants in the Professional Division.
"But for the competition, it's just the naked eye. If you use cameras you have to wait to slow it down and count the skips, and it's very high-tech."
So in lieu of cameras and technology, a cluster of judges watches the throws from the bank, confers among themselves, and comes up with their best estimate of the number of skips.
It's low-tech, but it's certainly traditional, and as the tournament rules state: "The judges' decision is final and there is no instant replay."
— Helen Fielding