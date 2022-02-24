Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

A wintry mix of precipitation this evening will transition to rain and freezing rain mixed overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

