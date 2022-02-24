DISTRICT 10 CLASS 2A WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
Friday, Feb. 25-Saturday, Feb. 26
at Sharon High School
Friday's pairings for Franklin and Cochranton
106 pounds -- Kyle Lantz (21-6), junior, Cochranton vs. Brayden Ranalli (7-15), freshman, Reynolds; Cael Dailey (17-4), sophomore, Franklin vs. Elijah Lazar (13-15), freshman, Girard.
113 -- Daylend Schlosser (17-12), sophomore, Cochranton receives a bye.
126 -- Blake Foulk (20-12), sophomore, Cochranton vs. Timmy Krivosh (18-10), sophomore, Hickory.
132 -- Jack Martinec (26-4), senior, Cochranton receives a bye.
138 -- Stephen Martinec (18-4), senior, Cochranton vs. Mitchell Blood (11-17), freshman, Conneaut Area.
145 -- Willis Morrell (19-14), senior, Cochranton vs. Caullin Summers (25-5), sophomore, Sharpsville.
152 -- Cael Ziegler (14-12), senior, Franklin vs. Clay Thomas (30-7), junior, Union City; Nathan Albert (3-10), senior, Cochranton vs. Kane Kettering (25-7), senior, Reynolds.
160 -- Jonah Heckathorne (21-14), junior, Franklin vs. Gregory Raoe (21-16), senior, Maplewood; Stetson Boozer (25-6), senior, Cochranton vs. Mason Moore (10-12), senior, Greenville.
172 -- Louden Gledhill (25-7), senior, Cochranton receives a bye.
215 -- Kadin Karns (19-14), junior, Franklin vs. John Duran (23-16), freshman, Fort LeBoeuf.
285 -- Kanyon Crawford (6-14), freshman, Franklin vs. Zach Baldwin (27-8), junior, Girard; Ramy Sample (17-12), senior, Cochranton vs. Malachi Hyde (10-9), sophomore, Greenville.
DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
Saturday, Feb. 26
at Clarion University's Tippin Gymnasium
Pairings for Cranberry, Redbank Valley and Clarion
Preliminaries
106 pounds -- Aiden McAnulty (9-13), freshman, Redbank Valley vs. Andrew Coriaty (10-2), freshman, Oswayo Valley.
132 -- Danny DeLong (13-12), freshman, Cranberry receives a bye; Jacob Kundick (4-12), senior, Redbank Valley vs. Eli Perez (2-0), sophomore, Johnsonburg.
145 -- Mason Gourley (21-5), freshman, Clarion receives a bye; Jaden Smalley (1-9), sophomore, Cranberry vs. Zach Shaffer (15-12), senior, Curwensville; Drew Downs (1-12), senior, Redbank Valley vs. Rayce Milliard (8-7), junior, Johnsonburg.
152 -- Devyn Fleeger (20-13), sophomore, Cranberry receives a bye; Ashton Rex (7-13), junior, Clarion vs. Blake Pisarcik (15-15), freshman, Brockway; Drew Byers (1-6), freshman, Redbank Valley vs. Tyler Merritt (21-5), senior, Ridgway.
160 -- Breckin Rex (17-9), senior, Clarion receives a bye; Duncan Blake (3-15), sophomore, Redbank Valley vs. Dayton Sherwood (12-15), junior, Port Allegany.
172 -- Cole McHenry (10-5), senior, Redbank Valley vs. Abram Austin (6-7), sophomore, Oswayo Valley.
189 -- Johnathan Slack (6-17), freshman, Redbank Valley vs. Dylan Hajzius (3-9), senior, Coudersport.
215 -- Carsen Rupp (21-4), junior, Redbank Valley receives a bye.
285 -- Walker Willey (11-9), sophomore, Cranberry receives a bye; Gabe Carroll (16-9), junior, Redbank Valley vs. Shawn Nystrom (15-7), senior, Kane.
Quarterfinals
106 -- Elijah Brosius (26-4), freshman, Cranberry vs. Bryden Letendre (13-14), freshman, Sheffield; Logan Powell (25-2), freshman, Clarion vs. Chris Carroll (15-14), sophomore, Brookville.
113 -- Dan Evans (22-9), sophomore, Redbank Valley vs. Kai Stauffer (19-11), senior, Port Allegany; Mike Stanley (15-12), senior, Cranberry vs. Jared Popson (23-12), sophomore, Brookville.
120 -- Cole Bish (22-6), junior, Redbank Valley vs. Christian Rothermel (4-8), sophomore, Port Allegany.
126 -- Seth Weckerly (4-5), sophomore, Clarion vs. Mark Palmer (25-7), senior, Brockway; Conner Reszkowski (22-8), freshman, Cranberry vs. Logan Oakes (21-9), senior, Brookville; Ridge Cook (21-5), senior, Redbank Valley.
138 -- Dane Wenner (27-6), freshman, Cranberry vs. Peyton Stiles (14-11), sophomore, Port Allegany; Wyatt Bussard (2-9), junior, Redbank Valley
172 -- Caleb Edmonds (18-8), senior, Clarion vs. Jack Smith (11-8), sophomore, Brockway.
215 -- Logan Edmonds (15-8), junior, Clarion vs. Gavyn Ayers (22-5), sophomore, Coudersport; Brayden McFetridge (15-5), junior, Cranberry vs. Trenton Guiher (17-9), sophomore, Curwensville.
285 -- Josh Beal (20-7), sophomore, Clarion vs. Cooper Rossman (15-8), junior, Coudersport.