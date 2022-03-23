REGION 1
First team
Emily Anthony, senior, West Middlesex; Sanaa Brodie, senior, Farrell; Julia Balaski, senior, Mercer; Halle Murcko, senior, Reynolds; Carlie Beatty, senior, West Middlesex; Bellah DiNardo, senior, Kennedy Catholic.
Second team
Jaylie Green, senior, Farrell; Paris Gilmore, junior, Kennedy Catholic; Jillian McElhinny, senior, Jamestown; Abby Williams, senior, Rocky Grove; Layke Fields, freshman, Kennedy Catholic; Hayden Keith, junior, Kennedy Catholic.
Region champion -- Kennedy Catholic.
Region player of the year -- Emily Anthony, West Middlesex.
REGION 2
First team
Jaylin McGill, senior, Cochranton; Sadie Thomas, senior, Maplewood; Izzy Eimer, senior, Maplewood; Madison Yanc, senior, Cambridge Springs; Makenzie Yanc, junior, Cambridge Springs.
Second team
Carly Richter, senior, Cochranton; Liliane Moorhead, senior, Maplewood; Averie Braymer, senior, Saegertown; Lauren Schneider, senior, Seneca; Hailee Rodgers, junior, Cambridge Springs.
Region co-champions -- Cambridge Springs, Maplewood.
Region player of the year -- Sadie Thomas, Maplewood.
REGION 3
First team
Hope Garrity, junior, Fairview; Alex Cozzens, sophomore, North East; Anna Tranum, senior, Mercyhurst Prep; Kayla Sharman, senior, Girard; Olivia Kulyk, sophomore, Mercyhurst Prep; Sara Gennuso, junior, Fairview.
Second team
Alee Young, senior, Fort LeBoeuf; Caroline Zentis, senior, Fairview; Chloe Yazembiak, sophomore, Northwestern; Maddie Hartner, senior, North East; Jillian Soder, sophomore, Fort LeBoeuf; Emily Samluk, sophomore, Fort LeBoeuf; Lily Polk, sophomore, Girard; Joce Ollinger, senior, Mercyhurst Prep.
Region champion -- Fairview.
Region co-players of the year -- Hope Garrity, Fairview and Kayla Sharman, Girard.
REGION 4
First team
Grace Cano, junior, Greenville; Josie Lewis, junior, Greenville; Reese Gadsby, senior, Lakeview; Alli Davis, senior, Sharpsville; Lia Krarup, freshman, Wilmington; Amber Sefton, senior, Lakeview.
Second team
Anna Harpst, junior, Greenville; Chasie Fry, junior, Sharpsville; Tay Chester, sophomore, Sharon; Kelsey Seddon, junior, Lakeview; India McGee, junior, Sharon; Breanna Hanley, junior, Sharpsville; Annalee Gardner, junior, Wilmington.
Region co-champions -- Greenville, Lakeview.
Region player of the year -- Reese Gadsby, Lakeview.
REGION 5
First team
Rylee Jones, senior, Conneaut Area; Camdon Bashor, senior, Franklin; Emma Santom, senior, Grove City; Bronwyn McCoy, senior, Slippery Rock; Delaney Callahan, senior, Grove City; McKenzie Gustas, senior, Hickory; Gianna Bedel, senior, Slippery Rock.
Second team
Ella McDermott, senior, Slippery Rock; Jaelyn Blood, senior, Conneaut Area; Lauren Billingsley, senior, Franklin; Katie Book, senior, Slippery Rock; Hannah Reiber, senior, Grove City; Mariah Swanson, sophomore, Hickory.
Region champion -- Slippery Rock.
Region tri-players of the year -- Camdon Bashor, Franklin, Delaney Callahan, Grove City and Bronwyn McCoy, Slippery Rock.
REGION 6
First team
Carissa Dunham, senior, Villa Maria; Emma Ruhlman, senior, Warren; Riley Childress, senior, Warren; Jayden McBride, sophomore, Villa Maria; Daniela Shaughnessy, senior, Villa Maria; Caylen Spano, sophomore, McDowell.
Second team
Samantha Zank, junior, Harbor Creek; Brooke Przybylski, freshman, Harbor Creek; Torreuna Roberts, senior, Erie; Louisa Opp, senior, General McLane; Jessica Hetz, junior, McDowell; Lena Walz, sophomore, Villa Maria; Amaria Mims, senior, Erie.
Region champion -- Villa Maria.
Region player of the year -- Emma Ruhlman, Warren.