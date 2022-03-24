REGION 1
First team
Isaac Clayton, senior, Rocky Grove; Malik Lampkins-Rudolph, senior, Kennedy Catholic; Elijah Harden, senior, Kennedy Catholic; Richie Preston, junior West Middlesex; Peyton McElhinny, senior, Jamestown; Cameron Keyser, junior, Jamestown; Omar Stewart, senior, Farrell.
Second team
Gio Magestro, senior, Kennedy Catholic; Cameron Pence, junior, Lakeview; Lamont Samuels, junior, Farrell; D'Andre Whitman, junior, Rocky Grove; Jake Mattocks, junior, Mercer; Woody Nickel, senior, Mercer; Tanner Shick, senior, West Middlesex.
Region champion -- Kennedy Catholic.
Region player of the year -- Malik Lampkins-Rudolph, Kennedy Catholic.
REGION 2
First team
Nathan Held, senior, Cambridge Springs; Wyatt Lookenhouse, junior, Eisenhower; Matthew Bennett, senior, Union City; Brady Greco, junior, Saegertown; Curt Darling, senior, Eisenhower; Jaden Wilkins, senior, Saegertown.
Second team
Chase Miller, junior, Cochranton; Ben Burkhardt, junior, Iroquois; Logan Kennedy, senior, Maplewood; Jaiben Walker, senior, Cochranton; Bryce Drayer, junior, Union City; Cole DeSimone, senior, Union City.
Region champion -- Saegertown.
Region co-players of the year -- Nathan Held, Cambridge Springs, and Matthew Bennett, Union City.
REGION 3
First team
Jacob Young, senior, Seneca; Logan Kibbe, junior, Seneca; Dewey Byrd, senior, Mercyhurst Prep; Ryan Mayes, senior, North East; Austin Shady, senior, Girard; Cam Perkins, senior, Northwestern; Eric Steinle, senior, Northwestern.
Second team
Evan Montefiori, senior, Erie First Christian; Trey Battle, senior, Mercyhurst Prep; Ryan Tewell, senior, Northwestern; Dylan McDonald, junior, Girard; Bobby Yost, senior, Seneca.
Region champion -- Seneca.
Region player of the year -- Jacob Young, Seneca.
REGION 4
First team
Easton Fulmer, senior, Franklin; Damon Curry, sophomore, Franklin; Landon Haggart, senior, Grove City; Jackson Pryts, senior, Hickory; John Sabo, junior, Slippery Rock; Mack Staunch, senior, Sharpsville.
Second team
Luke Guth, junior, Franklin; James Thomas, senior, Sharpsville; Jalen Ritzert, senior, Greenville; Dylan Stull, senior, Grove City; Joey Fazzone, senior, Hickory; Aidan Enoch, junior, Hickory; Dylan Gordon, junior, Slippery Rock.
Region champion -- Franklin.
Region player of the year -- Easton Fulmer.
REGION 5
First team
Judias Johnson, senior, Oil City; Logan Joncas, senior, Corry; Logan Frazao, senior, Fairview; James Sitter, senior, Fairview; Jaden Rocco, senior, Harbor Creek.
Second team
Cam VanWormer, junior, Oil City; Tommy Nyquist, sophomore, Warren; Nick Krahe, junior, Harbor Creek; Tyler Shultz, senior, Fairview; Parks Ordiway, junior, Warren.
Region champion -- Fairview.
Region player of the year -- Logan Frazao, Fairview.
REGION 6
First team
Tavion Spencer, junior, Cathedral Prep; Khalon Simmons, junior, Meadville; Andreas McCullum, junior, Erie High; Danny Bruce, senior, General McLane; Luke Chamberlain, senior, McDowell; Jeremiah Schreiber, senior, General McLane.
Second team
Dane Jukes, senior, General McLane; Shaq Horton, senior, Erie High; Jake Sambuchino, junior, Cathedral Prep; Nick Lydic, senior, Cathedral Prep; Layveon Gore, sophomore, Erie High; Kre Thompson, senior, Erie High.
Region champion -- Cathedral Prep.
Region co-players of the year -- Andreas McCullum, Erie High, and Danny Bruce, General McLane.