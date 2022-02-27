SHARON -- Cochranton's Jack Martinec, Grove City's Hunter Hohman and Titusville's Brock Covell each took home titles on Saturday at the District 10 Class 2A wrestling championships held at Sharon High School.
In all, 21 area matmen advanced to the Northwest Region competition, including a pair of Franklin Knights.
At 132 pounds, Martinec decked Hickory's Cody Miller in 3:06 in the semifinals before pulling out a 9-4 decision over Commodore Perry's Wyatt Lazzar to claim the championship while improved his record to 39-4 on the season.
Cochranton will also be sending seven other wrestlers to regionals, including Louden Gledhill, who placed third at 172 pounds. Gledhill was dropped in 5:27 by Reynolds' Jalen Wagner before taking down Corry's Mason Savitz with a 3-1 decision in the wrestlebacks. That set up a third-place contest, where he nabbed a 2-0 shutout of Commodore Perry's Clayton Smith.
Also advancing to regionals for the Cardinals are Kyle Lantz (5th, 106 pounds), Stephen Martinec (5th, 138),Stetson Boozer (6th, 160), Ramy Sample (6th, 285), Daylend Schlosser (8th, 113) and Blake Foulk (8th, 126).
Titusville also has eight grapplers moving on, led by Covell, who took the 172-pound title, defeating Reynold's Wagner with a 6-4 decision for the title. He'll be joined at regionals by teammates Lodge Nosko (3rd, 285), Trenton Rodgers (5th, 126), Gavin Donaldson (6th, 138), Kaleb Brunst (6th, 189), Landen Wolfkiel (7th, 145) and Jaxon Covell (7th, 152).
Meanwhile, Grove City's Hohman took down Reynolds' Kane Kettering with a 7-1 decision for the championship after notching a 17-2 technical fall over Eisenhower's Gannon Jaguay in the semis. Cody Hamilton (4th, 138) also advanced for the Eagles.
For Franklin, Cael Dailey dropped into the wrestlebacks with a 9-2 loss to Saegertown's Carter Beck in the semifinals. He then rolled to a 13-0 major decision over Commodore Perry's Leyton Zacherl to advance to the third-place matchup, where he doubled up Northwestern's Sierra Chiesa, 4-2. Dailey now sits at 21-5 on the season.
Jonah Heckathorne, who finished eighth at 160 pounds, will also make the trip to the Northwest Regional.
Rounding out the local matmen advancing will be Maplewood's Chase Blake (5th, 120) and Cadyn Shetler (8th, 106).
The regional competition will be back at Sharon High School on Friday and Saturday.