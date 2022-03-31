DISTRICT 10 GIRLS SWIMMING ALL-STARS
REGION 1
First team
200 medley relay -- Slippery Rock (Natalie Double, junior, Anne Katherine Burns, freshman, Mollie Massella, freshman, Grace Olshanski, junior).
200 free -- Zoey Beck, senior, Grove City.
200 I.M. -- Alaina Brown, junior, Franklin.
50 free -- Zoey Beck, senior, Grove City.
100 fly -- Zoey Beck, senior, Grove City.
100 free -- Alaina Brown, junior, Franklin.
500 free -- Logan Wilson, sophomore, Sharon.
200 free relay -- Oil City (Emily Russell, junior, Kallie Smith, sophomore, Dana Wenner, senior, Morgan Stover, senior).
100 back -- Alaina Brown, junior, Franklin.
100 breast -- Alaina Brown, junior, Franklin.
400 free relay -- Sharon (Marin McLaughlin, freshman, Ella Labbiento, junior, Abigail Snyder, sophomore, Grace Snyder, senior).
Second team
200 medley relay -- Oil City (Kallie Smith, sophomore, Morgan Stover, senior, Dana Wenner, senior, Emily Russell junior).
200 free -- Grace Snyder, senior, Sharon.
200 I.M. -- Mollie Massella, freshman, Slippery Rock.
50 free -- Grace Olshanski, junior, Slippery Rock.
100 fly -- Mollie Massella, freshman, Slippery Rock.
100 free -- Grace Olshanski, junior, Slippery Rock.
500 free -- Kallie Smith, sophomore, Oil City.
200 free relay -- Slippery Rock (Natalie Double, junior, Anne Katherine Burns, freshman, Katie Shea, sophomore, Grace Olshanski, junior).
100 back -- Zoey Beck, senior, Grove City.
100 breast -- Anne Katherine Burns, freshman, Slippery Rock.
400 free relay -- Oil City (Emily Russell, Kallie Smith, Dana Wenner, Morgan Stover).
Region champion -- Slippery Rock.
Region swimmer/diver of the year -- Alaina Brown, Franklin.
REGION 2
First team
200 medley relay -- General McLane (Riley Amory, sophomore, Catrina Miller, junior, Kaitlyn Crosscut, junior, Marin O'Lone, junior).
200 free -- Katherine Quinn, freshman, General McLane.
200 I.M. -- Catrina Miller, junior, General McLane.
50 free -- Abby Zablotny, junior, Fairview.
100 fly -- Mackenzie Spence, sophomore, Corry.
100 free -- Kaitlyn Crosscut, junior, General McLane.
500 free -- Grace Freer, sophomore, Iroquois.
200 free relay -- Fairview (Allison Rospierski, sophomore, Emerald Rucks, junior, Annie Walker, junior, Abby Zablotny, junior).
100 back -- Mackenzie Spence, sophomore, Corry.
100 breast -- Catrina Miller, junior, General McLane.
400 free relay -- General McLane (Emily Swanson, junior, Katherine Quinn, freshman, Marin O'Lone, junior, Kaitlyn Crosscut, junior).
Second team
200 medley relay -- Corry (Sara Colwell, sophomore, Alli Goodwill, sophomore, Mackenzie Spence, sophomore, Bella Chase, sophomore).
200 free -- Emerald Rucks, junior, Fairview.
200 I.M. -- Katherine Quinn, freshman, General McLane.
50 free -- Bella Chase, sophomore, Corry.
100 fly -- Morgan Wilhelm, sophomore, Harbor Creek.
100 free -- Abby Zablotny, junior, Fairview.
500 free -- Morgan Ingalls, senior, Harbor Creek.
200 free relay -- General McLane (Catrina Miller, junior, Riley Amory, sophomore, Katherine Quinn, freshman, Emily Swanson, junior).
100 back -- Marin O'Lone, junior, General McLane.
100 breast -- Alli Goodwill, sophomore, Corry.
400 free relay -- Fairview (Annie Walker, junior, Rachel Rospierski, freshman, Emerald Rucks, junior, Abby Zablotny, junior).
Region champion -- Fairview.
Region swimmer/diver of the year -- Catrina Miller, General McLane.
REGION 3
First team
200 medley relay -- Villa Maria (Megan Maholic, senior, Kyan Snider-Mills, junior, Maria Costa, freshman, Haley Palmer, junior).
200 free -- Katie Beyer, senior, Warren.
200 I.M. -- Maria Costa, freshman, Villa Maria.
50 free -- Haley Palmer, junior, Villa Maria.
100 fly -- Megan Maholic, junior, Villa Maria.
100 free -- Katie Beyer, senior, Warren.
500 free -- Gracie Girts, senior, Villa Maria.
200 free relay -- Villa Maria (Brooke Smith, senior, Ellie Natemeier, freshman, Jillian Heinrich, junior, Gracie Girts, senior).
100 back -- Megan Maholic, senior, Villa Maria.
100 breast -- Kyla Kramer, senior, McDowell.
400 free relay -- Villa Maria (Megan Maholic, senior, Gracie Girts, senior, Maria Costa, freshman, Haley Palmer, junior).
Second team
200 medley relay -- Meadville (Olivia Philbrick, senior, Brielle Cheney, sophomore, Maura Bloss, sophomore, Julianne Gowetski, sophomore).
200 free -- Julianne Gowetski, sophomore, Meadville.
200 I.M. -- Kyan Snider-Mills, junior, Villa Maria.
50 free -- Maura Bloss, sophomore, Meadville.
100 fly -- Jazmyn Myers, senior, McDowell.
100 free -- Haley Palmer, junior, Villa Maria.
500 free -- Molly Fehr, senior, Villa Maria.
200 free relay -- Meadville (Maura Bloss, sophomore, Julianne Gowetski, sophomore, Jaidyn Jordan, sophomore, Olivia Philbrick, senior).
100 back -- Maria Costa, freshman, Villa Maria.
100 breast -- Kyan Snider-Mills, junior, Villa Maria.
400 free relay -- Meadville (Maura Bloss, sophomore, Julianne Gowetski, sophomore, Jaidyn Jordan, sophomore, Olivia Philbrick, senior).
Region champion -- Villa Maria.
Region swimmer/diver of the year -- Megan Maholic, Villa Maria.