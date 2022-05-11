ERIE -- Oil City's No. 1 doubles team of Mason Stephens and Jackson Dilks won their opening match on Wednesday in the District 10 Class 2A Doubles Tennis Tournament before falling to the eventual district champion Fairview.
Held at the Westwood Racquet Club, Stephens and Dilks opened the day with an 8-4 pro-set victory over Grove City I, which included Ryan Waugaman and Shane Cavalo.
However, the Oiler duo was blanked by Fairview I, 8-0, in the next round. Fairview's tandem of Nate Kisiel and Arazind Turata went on to capture the championship by beating their teammates, Chris Spriegel and Jacob Miller, 6-2, 6-2.
Oil City's No. 2 doubles team of Eric Goughler and John Pardee dropped their opening bout to the Cathedral Prep II team of Austin Glance and Cameron Grieshaber, 8-0.