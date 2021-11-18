At 7 p.m. tonight under the lights of Clarion University's Memorial Stadium, the Redbank Valley's football team will be going for back-to-back titles in the District 9 Class 1A championship bout.
Standing in their way? The Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley Falcon Knights.
The Bulldogs enter the contest at 10-1 and the Falcon Knights at 9-2. The difference in those two records comes down to their Oct. 22 clash against one another in which Redbank Valley used a second-half surge spurred by its defense to take a 28-6 victory.
The Bulldogs have been pummeling opponents this season, averaging 42.5 ppg while giving up just 7.8 after last week's 35-14 victory over Port Allegany in the semifinals.
Redbank is playing in the district title game for the third consecutive year, losing to Coudersport, 42-13, in 2019 before beating Smethport, 20-6, last year.
This will be he first time that they've had starting quarterback Bryson Bain taking the snaps, though.
The newly crowned D9 Small School South Division offensive MVP has completed 111 of 185 passes for 1,628 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions. His top two targets have been Tate Minich and Chris Marshall. Minich has 32 catches for 456 yards and seven TDs while Marshall has 437 yards and nine TDs on 28 receptions.
And while the Bulldogs' aerial attack has been plenty potent, it was running back Ray Shreckengost who dominated Redbank's semifinal victory over the Gators, racking up 200 yards and three TDs on 29 carries. On the season, he has 785 yards and 14 scores on 142 rushes.
Meanwhile, on defense, the Bulldogs have been... well... Bulldogs.
Defensive ends Joe Mansfield, who was also recently named the top defensive lineman in D9's Small School South, and Brandon Ross have harassed quarterbacks for 15 combined sacks with Mansfield collecting 9.5 and Ross 5.5. Between them, Kolby Barrett and Ray Shreckengost have teamed up for 24 tackles for loss with Barrett getting 13 and Shreckengost 11.
Linebacker Zeldon Fisher has a team-high 73 tackles while fellow linebacker Brenden Shreckengost has 57 tackles with nine of them being in the backfield. Behind them in the secondary, Ashton Kahle has four interceptions and Aiden Ortz three.
And while Redbank's defense in plenty fearsome, it's not like the Falcon Knights are anything to scoff at.
UACV is allowing just 9.8 ppg to opponents while recording four shutouts this season.
It's a unit led by D9 defensive MVP Carter Terwint at linebacker. Terwint has been a force for the Falcon Knights with a team-high 65 tackles with five for loss.
Beside him, Mikey Card has 60 tackels with 12 coming behind the line of scrimmage while defensive linemen Landon Chalmers (58 tackles, 10 for loss) and Colton Murray (49 tackles, five for loss) have also caused all kinds of problems for opposing offenses.
And UACV doesn't ease up in the secondary either as it has four players who have at least three interceptions in Skyler Roxbury (eight), Ryan Cooper (four), Brody Dittman (three) and Zac Cooper (three).
On offense, running back Card is on the verge of clearing 1,000 yards for the season, picking up 926 and seven touchdowns on 119 carries. Dawson Camper also contributed plenty, going for 624 yards and 12 TDs on 83 totes.
Starting quarterback Bailey Crissman has added 261 yards and a pair of scores to the running attack while completing 60-of-145 passes for 965 yards, 13 TDs and 11 picks. Brody Dittman has also been seeing time at QB lately, completing 11-of-25 passes for 167 yards, three scores and four picks while also carrying the ball 17 times for 123 yards and three more scores.
The Falcon Knights receiving corps features a trio of threats in Roxbury (21 catches, 416 yards, four TDs), Ryan Cooper (18, 341, six) and Caden Rainey (15, 201, two).
UACV upended Smethport, 14-8, to reach the title game for the first time since merging in 2016.