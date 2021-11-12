DISTRICT 9 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

All matches start at 6:30 p.m. unless noted

CLASS 1A

First Round

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Cranberry 3, Northern Potter 0

Coudersport 3, Ridgway 0

Otto-Eldred 3, A-C Valley 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Oct. 28

Clarion 3, Otto-Eldred 0

Elk County Catholic 3, Coudersport 0

Oswayo Valley 3, Cranberry 0

Clarion-Limestone 3, Johnsonburg 2

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Clarion 3, Clarion-Limestone 0

Oswayo Valley 3, Elk County Catholic 0

Championship

Thursday, Nov. 4

at Elk County Catholic H.S.

Clarion 3, Oswayo Valley 0

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Brookville 3, Punxsutawney 1

Karns City 3, Kane 0

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Keystone 3, Karns City 0

Redbank Valley 3, Brookville 0

Championship

Thursday, Nov. 4

at A-C Valley H.S.

Keystone 3, Redbank Valley 0

