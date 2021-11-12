DISTRICT 9 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
All matches start at 6:30 p.m. unless noted
CLASS 1A
First Round
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Cranberry 3, Northern Potter 0
Coudersport 3, Ridgway 0
Otto-Eldred 3, A-C Valley 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, Oct. 28
Clarion 3, Otto-Eldred 0
Elk County Catholic 3, Coudersport 0
Oswayo Valley 3, Cranberry 0
Clarion-Limestone 3, Johnsonburg 2
Semifinals
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Clarion 3, Clarion-Limestone 0
Oswayo Valley 3, Elk County Catholic 0
Championship
Thursday, Nov. 4
at Elk County Catholic H.S.
Clarion 3, Oswayo Valley 0
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Brookville 3, Punxsutawney 1
Karns City 3, Kane 0
Semifinals
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Keystone 3, Karns City 0
Redbank Valley 3, Brookville 0
Championship
Thursday, Nov. 4
at A-C Valley H.S.
Keystone 3, Redbank Valley 0