WARREN — In a match that featured four lead changes, Warren’s Alan McAllister orchestrated a pin at 285 to lift the Dragons to a 33-25 win over visiting Franklin on Saturday in a non-region wrestling match.
The Knights held early leads of 6-0 and 6-3 as Cael Dailey opened the match with a pin over Ryan Fitzsimmons at 106. After a pair of double forfeits, the Dragons trimmed the lead in half as Jack Napolitan earned a 5-2 decision over Dallas Ross at 126.
Josh Letko’s pin over Trevor Hamilton at 132 put the Dragons in front 9-6, but the Knights answered with Trenton Rice’s fall over Jordan Tuttle at 138 for a 12-9 edge.
Warren recorded back-to-back pins from Hector Cruz at 145 and Grant Heeter at 152 to take a 21-12 lead, but Franklin came right back with Jonah Heckathorne’s pin at 160 and Hunter Marsteller’s 18-8 major decision at 172 to sport a 22-21 advantage.
That would be the last lead the Knights would have as the Dragons got a forfeit win from Connor Hecei at 189 for a 27-21 lead before Kadin Karns cut it down to 27-25 with an 8-2 decision at 215.
Franklin will travel to Commodore Perry on Wednesday.
Berries place fifth
BURGETTSTOWN — Cranberry had six wrestlers medal on the day en route to a fifth-place finish at the Burgettstown Invitational.
Elijah Brosius (106), Dane Wenner (138) and Brayden McFetridge (189) each placed third as coach Dustin Wenner’s Berries ended the event with 124.5 points, 93 behind overall winner Burgettstown.
Connor Reszkowski (126) followed in fourth place for the Berries while Devyn Fleeger (160) and Michael Stanley (113) each finished in sixth place.
“The kids wrestled extremely well. I’m really proud of the way they performed,” coach Wenner said. “They seem to get better every time they step out on the mat.”
Cranberry will host Sheffield on Tuesday for Senior Night.