Between the ice, snow, mud and darkness, it can be a chore to keep your golf game sharp year-round while living in northwestern Pennsylvania. But, it just got a little easier thanks to Eric Thompson.
Thompson, 36, recently opened Duffers Indoor Golf on Seneca Street in Oil City, a facility that features a pair of golf simulators, as well as a pool table table and ping pong table.
"I love golf and I've worked in the golf industry for the past 15 to 20 years," said Thompson, a native of North East, Pennsylvania. "And I ran an operation like this before in Concord (New Hampshire), where there were two simulators. It was a big hit with the guys and there aren't a whole lot around here like this."
The simulators Thompson installed are Foresight GCQuads, which, according to Thompson, is a high-tech gaming computer that has software and a launch monitor -- an optical system that tracks your ball flight and every aspect of your club as it moves through your swing to formulate what's going on.
"It's pretty much the top of the line," said Thompson. who moved back to the area in 2019 and served as the manager and head pro at Wanango Country Club for several years. "Pretty much all of the top guys use either this one or the Trackman monitor, and this one is much better for indoors."
The simulators feature roughly 40 different golf courses from around the country and beyond, including Pebble Beach as well as courses from Ireland and Scotland, such as the St. Andrews. Several other courses have also recently been added, including Oakmont Country Club near Pittsburgh, featuring its signature church pews bunker.
Thompsons facility is located at 247 Seneca Street, and plenty of work has had to go into the setup.
"We've had to do pretty much everything but put up the walls," Thompson said, referring ot himself and his wife, Deborah. "We've had to refinish the drywall, paint, put it flooring and build a bathroom, and it's still kind of a work-in-progress."
Duffers officially opened during the first week of December, and since then, its been gaining traction with its league play while its also starting to get a lot of tee times outside of league play.
"We wanted to create a space for our customers that kind of transfers from the driving ranger and kind of offsets it for the season, so it works well," Thompson said. "But we also wanted to create a space that's kind of a B.Y.O.B sports bar hangout. We've got the pool table and pink pong, and we're also building a room for guys who want to store their clubs all winter so they don't have to carry them in every time."
If you don't feel like bringing your own clubs, Thompson also has clubs to use at the facility in addition to offering private individual golf lessons, club repair and, in the future, club fittings as well.
Duffers Indoor Golf is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday by appointment.