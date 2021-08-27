Submitted photo
Doug Carter and his grandson, Landen Carter (center right), presented Community Services of Venango County with a check and new toys collected from the third annual Dusty Renee Ride to Remember that was held Aug. 14. The annual benefit is held to remember Doug's daughter and Landen's mother, Dusty Renee Carter. Absent from the photo are Cinda Carter, Dusty's mother, and Damian Carter-Deal, Dusty's son. Receiving the check for Community Services are receptionist Joyce Wetjen and executive director Mary Jeanne Gavin.