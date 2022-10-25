DAYTONA BEACH, Florida -- Daniel Dye joined GMS Racing at Daytona International Speedway on Tuesday to announce that he will compete full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series next season behind the wheel of a GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado.
Dye, the son of 1978 Rocky Grove graduate Randy Dye, recently completed his first full season in the ARCA Menards Series, where he drove to a runner-up finish in season points, as well as earning Bounty Rookie of the Year and Bill France CGS Imaging 4 Crown Champion honors.
Dye collected 13 top-five and 17 top-ten finishes in the 2022 campaign. In 2021, Dye drove in a limited schedule, and picked up a win at Berlin Raceway.
"I am really thankful for the opportunity to drive the No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RST for GMS Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023," said 18-year-old Dye. "GMS Racing, their partners and staff are the best in the business, and to drive their Chevy trucks next season is something that I've dreamed of for a long time. I'm counting down the days to coming back here at Daytona to race under the lights."
Dye will make his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Daytona International Speedway on February 17.