SLIPPERY ROCK -- Nathan Greer poured in a game-high 21 points and Brett Loughry added 14 as Grove City captured its first District 10 title since 1999 on Friday night with a 47-40 victory over Hickory in the boys Class 4A championship game at Slippery Rock University's Morrow Field House.
Coach Chris Kwolek's Eagles (16-9) led 7-3 after one period, 16-13 at the half and 29-23 through three quarters. The Hornets never got closer than four points in the fourth quarter.
Loughry, who also grabbed five rebounds, had 10 of his 14 points after halftime. Gavin Lutz chipped in with 10 points.
Rylan Dye paced the Hornets (16-9) with 14 points and Aidan Enoch had 10, all in the second half.
Grove City will advance to the PIAA state playoffs and will take on the fifth seed out of District 7 (WPIAL) on Friday at a site and time to be announced. Hickory will get the No. 2 seed from District 7.