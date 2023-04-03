Ryan Waugaman, Caleb Baumgartner and Landon Schofield swept the singles matches in leading visiting Grove City to a 5-0 win over Rocky Grove in Region 1 boys tennis action.
Waugaman got the Eagles on the board with a 6-1, 6-0 decision over Alex Johnston in No. 1 singles while Baumgartner posted a 6-1, 6-0 verdict over Tyler Thompson in No. 2 singles and Schofield notched a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Brianna Barnett in No. 3 singles.
In doubles, Grove City's top duo of Judah Stewart and Marcus Kelly rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Miranda Gardner and Cailyn Monaco while the Eagles received a forfeit in No. 2 doubles.
Rocky Grove will travel to Titusville on Wednesday.