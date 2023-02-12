FRANKLIN/ROCKY GROVE/OIL CITY
ELEMENTARY BOYS BASKETBALL
Game 1
Rocky Grove East (26) -- Griffin 2, Barrett 4, Anderson 3, Mutzig 4, Malys 1, Platt 4, Hughes 8.
Central East (13) -- Polley 1, Behe 6, Miller 6.
Game 2
Rocky Grove West (4) -- Carone 4.
Victory West (21) -- Dick 10, Doty 5, Desko 2, Sherman 3, Carll 1.
Game 3
Sandycreek West 2 (37) -- Fleming 7, Gealy 2, Montgomery 6, Avril 4, McDonald 4, Swisher 4, Keely 2, Fonzo 6, Moyer 2.
Central West (8) -- Gill 2, Rosen 4, Habbyshaw 2.
Game 4
Oil City East (28) -- McGarvie 2, Mattocks 6, Sandrock 3, Kiskadden 3, Fulmer 2, Van Wormer 12.
Sandycreek East (45) -- Goncalves 2, Goodman 6, Simpson 5, Rembold 6, Sires 2, Montgomery 2, McAfoose 6, Brundage 11, Boal 2, Stevens 2.
Game 5
Oil City West (32) -- Golden 6, Ruditis 8, Kritikos 2, Johnson 2, Gates 10, Wilson 2, Thompson 2.
Sandycreek West 1 (12) -- Deeter 4, Sybert 2, Rivera 6.