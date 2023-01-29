FRANKLIN/ROCKY GROVE/OIL CITY
ELEMENTARY BOYS BASKETBALL
Game 1
Sandycreek East (22) -- Goncalves 8, Goodman 1, Simpson 4, Rembold 2, Sires 2, Stevens 4, McAfoose 1.
Rocky Grove East (18) -- Griffin 2, Barrett 1, Mutzig 3, Platt 2, Alcorn 4, Malys 4, McCullough 2.
Game 2
Sandycreek West 1 (16) -- C. Perella 4, Sybert 2, Rivera 6, S. Perella 4.
Rocky Grove West (7) -- Hefferman 5, Burchanowski 2.
Game 3
Central East (13) -- Osborne 2, Polley 5, Behe 2, Miller 4.
Oil City East (35) -- Liederbach 11, Sandrock 1, Fulmer 6, Kiskadden 4, Hummel 6, Van Wormer 7.
Game 4
Sandycreek West 2 (14) -- Fleming 4, Gealy 2, Montgomery 2, Avril 4, McDonald 2.
Oil City West (21) -- Golden 7, Ruditis 4, Boyer 2, Rennard 2, Naogette 2,Gates 4.
Game 5
Victory West (22) -- Dick 6, Doty 8, King 2, Desko 2, Hill 4.
Central West (2) -- Gill 2.