FRANKLIN/ROCKY GROVE/OIL CITY
ELEMENTARY BOYS BASKETBALL
Game 1
Central East (18) -- Maxon 2, K. Gill 2, Miller 6, Polley 4, Behe 2, Graham 2.
Rocky Grove East (35) -- Griffin 4, Barrett 8, Anderson 8, Mutzig 4, Hughes 2, Platt 4, Alcorn 2, Malys 3.
Game 2
Central West (8) -- Springer 2, Rosen 2, Habbishaw 4.
Rocky Grove West (16) -- Reed 4, Hefferman 8, Burchanowski 4.
Game 3
Oil City East (34) --Liederbach 13, VanWormer 9, Fulmer 6, Hummel 4, Fichter 2.
Sandycreek East (36) -- Boal 2, Goncalves 2, Goodman 8, Simpson 3, Rembold 2, Sires 1, Brundage 4, Stevens 4, McAfoose 8, Montgomery 2.
Game 4
Oil City West (19) -- Ruditis 6, Kritikos 6, Gates 3, Wilson 3, Mageotte 1.
Sandycreek West 2 (17) -- Fleming 4, Styer 2, Fonzo 2, Moyer 1, Swisher 2, Gealy 1, Montgomery 2, Avril 3.
Game 5
Victory West (16) -- Dick 6, Doty 2, King 4, Smith 2, Sherman 2.
Sandycreek West 1 (8) -- Perella 2, Sybert 2, Clark 4.