FRANKLIN/ROCKY GROVE/OIL CITY ELEMENTARY BOYS BASKETBALL
Game 1
Victory White (21) -- Marsteller 7, Dick 2, Winger 4, Doty 4, Snyder 4.
Central Black (4) -- Beichner 4.
Game 2
Sandycreek Blue (26) -- Stevens 2, Wallace 8, Pelletier 2, Gealy 2, Smith 2, Simpson 6, Lyon 2, Armant 2.
Sandycreek Gold (4) -- Master 2, Avril 2.
Game 3
Oil City Gray (27) -- Marshall 2, Golden 6, J. VanWormer 8, Gates 1, Ruditis 4, Mathews 2, Brown 4.
Rocky Grove Orange (8) -- Platt 2, Baldwin 2, Yeager 4.
Game 4
Oil City White (20) -- Thompson 2, Liederbach 4, I. VanWormer 2, Fulmer 2, Woodhouse 2, Taylor 5, Kiskaddon 3.
Rocky Grove Black (14) -- Griffin 2, Hughes 4, Keith 6, Anderson 2.