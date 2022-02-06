FRANKLIN/ROCKY GROVE/OIL CITY ELEMENTARY BOYS BASKETBALL
Game 1
Sandycreek Blue (31) -- Stevens 10, McAfoose 3, Wallace 2, Pelletier 2, Gealy 4, Saragain 6, Simpson 2, Lyon 2.
Rocky Grove Orange (3) -- Platt 1, Whitling 2.
Game 2
Rocky Grove Orange (19) -- Platt 4, Alcorn 4, Whitling 2, Malys 2, Baldwin 4, Yeager 3.
Sandycreek Gold (6) -- Riddle 2, Avril 4.
Game 3
Central Gold (9) -- Cassano 1, Dasher 6, Smith 2.
Oil City White (22) -- Thompson 4, Liederbach 4, I. VanWormer 10, Fulmer 2, Woodhouse 2.
Game 4
Victory White (16) -- Marsteller 6, Schermerhorn 2, Winger 2, Balsamo 2, Snyder 2, King 2.
Oil City Gray (18) -- Marshall 8, Davis 2, J. VanWormer 6, Gates 2.