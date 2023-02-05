FRANKLIN/ROCKY GROVE/OIL CITY
ELEMENTARY BOYS BASKETBALL
Game 1
Victory West (15) -- Dick 8, Doty 3, McKinley 2, Sherman 2.
Oil City West (20) -- Dunham 2, Ruditis 2, Marzac 2, Rennard 2, Gates 8, Wilson 4.
Game 2
Sandycreek East (28) -- Goncalves 2, Goodman 2, Simpson 2, Rembold 2, Sires 8, Montgomery 1, McAfoose 8, Brundage 1, Boal 2.
Central East (8) -- Osborne 2, Graham 2, Behe 2, Miller 2.
Game 3
Sandycreek West 1 (23) -- C. Perella 4, Sybert 8, Rivera 6, S. Perella 2, Sterling 1, Clark 2.
Central West (8) -- Gill 2, Rosen 4, Graham 2.
Game 4
Sandycreek West 2 (16) -- Fleming 2, Gealy 2, Styer 2, Avril 2, McDonald 2, Swisher 2, Sheetz 2, Keely 2.
Rocky Grove West (12) -- Hefferman 8, Yeager 4.
Game 5
Oil City East (30) -- Liederbach 2, Mattocks 5, Sandrock 6, Kiskadden 9, Hummel 2, Van Wormer 6.
Rocky Grove East (46) -- Griffin 6, Barrett 8, Anderson 12, Mutzig 8, Malys 6, McCullough 2, Hughes 4.