Events Hub - July 8

Today
Clarion River Boating — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cook Forest State Park, park office; 6 miles from Portland Mills to Arroyo Bridge; for experienced canoeists/kayakers only; registration at (814) 744-8407
Emlenton Summer Festival — 8 a.m., Junior Fishing Derby at Kahle Lake; www.summerfestival.emlentonpa.com
Open Jam — 7 p.m., MACA Building in Marienville; free; food and beverages available; music will include country, gospel, bluegrass, folk and more; hosted by Forest County Country Music Association
“Something Rotten!” — 7:30 p.m., Barrow-Civic Theatre, Franklin; (814) 437-3440
Stars Over Clarion — 7 p.m., Peirce Planetarium, Grunenwald Science and Technology Center, Clarion University; free; combines ancient storytelling and modern understanding of celestial bodies
Wine Walk — 6 to 9 p.m., Scheide Park, Titusville; 5 p.m. registration; $25; hosted by Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce; (814) 827-2941
Saturday
Astronomy Learning Center Opening — 5 p.m., Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center, 4249 Camp Coffman Road, Cranberry; tour of new facility; free grilled food and snacks; 6 p.m. presentation by Arthur Kosowsky on “Searching for Planet Nine”; 7:30 p.m. bring your own telescope to learn setup and operation; 9:30 p.m. three telescopes open to public; www.oras.org
David Mayfield Concert — 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Hall, Foxburg; americana, bluegrass and folk music style; $20 adults, $5 students; (724) 659-3153
Emlenton Summer Festival — all day; softball tournament, kids events, entertainment, vendors, parade, fireworks; www.summerfestival.emlentonpa.com
Farmers Market — Franklin; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 12th Street Island
Farmers Market — Titusville; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Big G Tire and Auto, 11652 Hydetown Road (Route 8), Titusville
Model Railroad Display — 12:30 to 5 p.m., Donaldson Motors, 714 River Ave., Emlenton; free; 30 by 20 feet HO scale train display; model cars, trucks, tractors and Quaker State toy display
“Something Rotten!” — 7:30 p.m., Barrow-Civic Theatre, Franklin; (814) 437-3440
Used Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon, Oil City Library; (814) 678-3072
Wildcatter Festival at Pithole — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., historic Pithole City; guided tours, blacksmiths, craftspeople, Civil War reenactors, food truck and more; $10 adults, $8 seniors, $5 youth; (814) 827-2797
Sunday
Model Railroad Display — 12:30 to 5 p.m., Donaldson Motors, 714 River Ave., Emlenton; free; 30 by 20 feet HO scale train display; model cars, trucks, tractors and Quaker State toy display
Pleasantville Festival — pageant 1:30 p.m., inside Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department
“Something Rotten!” — 2 p.m., Barrow-Civic Theatre, Franklin; (814) 437-3440
Monday
Computer Basics Workshop — 10 to 11 a.m., Oil City Library; taught by Pennsylvania CareerLink; internet searching, emailing, Microsoft word; free; (814) 678-3072
Line Dancing — 7 to 9 p.m., Towers Hall, Fox Street Church of God, 229 Fox St., Franklin; lessons offered; donations accepted
Tuesday
Farmers Market — Titusville; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Big G Tire and Auto, 11652 Hydetown Road (Route 8), Titusville
Wednesday
Pipeline Alley Concert — 6 p.m., Pipeline Alley, Oil City; featuring Scott Silvis; sponsored by Oil City Arts Council
Pleasantville Festival — 4:30 to 7 p.m., Pleasantville VFD grounds; fish fry in pavilion; live music by Joe Kovach, pavilion stage, 5 p.m.; Gellyball with Brian Anderson, 5 p.m.
Taste of Talent — vocal competition; 7 p.m., Bandstand Park, Franklin; (814) 437-1922, Ext. 1123
Thursday
Community Conversations — 5 to 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library; “Kitchen Herbs and Your Health” with Leslie Alexander; (814) 432-5062
Discovery Days Camp — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Drake Well Museum, Titusville; for ages 8-12; registration required; (814) 827-2797
Farmers Market — Oil City; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Central Avenue; (814) 677-3152
Franklin Park Concert — Max Schang Band; 7 p.m., Bandstand Park, Franklin; hosted by Franklin Fine Arts Council
Pleasantville Festival — Pleasantville VFD grounds; 4 to 9 p.m., vendors; 5 to 7 p.m., kids’ night in pavilion, touch-a-truck; 5 to 9 p.m., kids’ inflatable fun, Gellyball with Brian Anderson; 5 to 6:30 p.m., gymnastic team performance in pavilion; 7 to 9 p.m., Jim Felix performing the “Sound of Elvis”
Friday, July 15
Movies in the Park — dusk, Franklin Bandstand Park; featuring “Sing 2”
Pleasantville Festival — Pleasantville VFD grounds; 4 to 9 p.m., vendors; 5 to 9 p.m., kids’ inflatable fun; 6 to 7 p.m., kids’ power wheel derby; 6 to 9 p.m., gellyball; 5 to 7 p.m., RC racers fun; 7 to 9 p.m., RC drag races; 6 to 9 p.m., music with EJ the DJ in pavilion
“Something Rotten!” — 7:30 p.m., Barrow-Civic Theatre, Franklin; (814) 437-3440
Wine Tasting Train Ride — Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad, Titusville; doors open at 4:30 p.m., departure at 6 p.m.; (814) 676-1733
Saturday, July 16
Bike ‘n Brew — Oil Heritage Festival Bike ‘n Brew by Venango Area Chamber of Commerce; 2 to 4 p.m., biking; 4 to 7 p.m. brewfest
Farmers Market — Franklin; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 12th Street Island
Farmers Market — Titusville; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Big G Tire and Auto, 11652 Hydetown Road (Route 8), Titusville
Jeep Run — 8 a.m., check-in, 8:30 a.m. staging, Two mile Run County Park, Pioneer Flats; www.oilvalleyjeeps.org
Pleasantville Festival — Pleasantville VFD grounds; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., vendors; 11 a.m., Southern Tier Garden Tractor Pulls; 4 p.m., parade; 5 to 7 p.m., car cruise-in; 4:30 p.m., music, cornhole tournament, gellyball; 5 p.m., kids’ inflatable fun; 7 to 10 p.m., Route 8 Band; 10 p.m., Gibson’s Firework show
Poker Run — 9:30 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. first out, the Mustang Bar, 711 Wilson Ave., Mercer; fundraiser for stabbing victim Andrew Miller; Andrew Miller Benefit Poker Run event on Facebook
“Something Rotten!” — 7:30 p.m., Barrow-Civic Theatre, Franklin; (814) 437-3440
Used Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon, Oil City Library; (814) 678-3072
Sunday, July 17
Jeep Run — 8 a.m., check-in, 8:30 a.m. staging, Two mile Run County Park, Pioneer Flats; www.oilvalleyjeeps.org
“Something Rotten!” — 2 p.m., Barrow-Civic Theatre, Franklin; (814) 437-3440
Mostly Brass Concert — 1:30 p.m., DeBence Antique Music World, Franklin; free
Monday, July 18
Line Dancing — 7 to 9 p.m., Towers Hall, Fox Street Church of God, 229 Fox St., Franklin; lessons offered; donations accepted
Tuesday, July 19
Farmers Market — Titusville; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Big G Tire and Auto, 11652 Hydetown Road (Route 8), Titusville
Pine Valley Boys Concert — 7 p.m., Venango Museum, Oil City; $10; (814) 676-2007
Sign With Your Child Webinar — 6 to 7:30 p.m., Zoom; free to Oil Region Library Association patrons; featuring author Kathy MacMillan; signing with children ages birth to six; (814) 499-1772
Wednesday, July 20
Dog Days of Summer — 5 to 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library; children can read to Paws 4 A Cause therapy dogs; open to all ages; (814) 432-5062
Music on the Square — 7 to 9 p.m., Town Square, Oil City; featuring Max Schang’s Trio of Blues; www.oilcitymainstreet.org
Oil Heritage Art Show — 6 to 9 p.m., reception and grand opening; National Transit Building and its annex, and at 42 Seneca St., Oil City; sponsored by Oil City Arts Council and Arts Oil City
Pet Show — 6 p.m. registration, 6:30 p.m. show, Justus Park, Oil City; hosted by Venango County Humane Society; part of Oil Heritage Festival
Taste of Talent — vocal competition; 7 p.m., Bandstand Park, Franklin; (814) 437-1922, Ext. 1123
Thursday, July 21
Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oil City Library basement; by Friends of the Library
Community Conversations — 5 to 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library; “Who Wants to be a Vegetarian?” with Sonja Hunt; (814) 432-5062
Mitch Littler Concert — 6 to 7 p.m., Central Avenue Plaza, Oil City; part of Oil Heritage Festival
Discovery Days Camp — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Drake Well Museum, Titusville; for ages 8-12; registration required; (814) 827-2797
Echo Valley Concert — 7:30 p.m., Central Avenue Plaza, Oil City; part of Oil Heritage Festival
Farmers Market — Oil City; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Central Avenue; (814) 677-3152
FLEX Ice Cream Social — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Central Avenue Plaza, Oil City; part of Oil Heritage Festival
Franklin Park Concert — Franklin Silver Cornet Band; 7:30 p.m., Bandstand Park, Franklin; hosted by Franklin Fine Arts Council
Junior Olympics — 9 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. event, Oil City High School Track; ages three to 14; pre-registration preferred by emailing pshontz@verizon.net; part of Oil Heritage Festival
Oil Heritage Art Show — National Transit Building and its annex building and at 42 Seneca St., Oil City; sponsored by Oil City Arts Council and Arts Oil City
Oil Heritage Festival — Oil City; 5 p.m. parade; concerts in the park; children’s pool party; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. touch-a-truck; 5 to 7 p.m. children’s fun fair; 7:15 p.m. queen crowning; sponsored by Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, (814) 676-8185
Friday, July 22
Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oil City Library basement; by Friends of the Library
Clarion River Boating — 8 a.m., start at Cook Forest State Park office; Clarion River from Arroyo Bridge to Irwin Run; most challenging rapids on the river; experienced boaters only; limited to 10 boats; $50; (814) 744-8407
Concert — 7 to 10:30 p.m., Justus Park, Oil City; featuring Lawyers, Guns and Money; part of Oil Heritage Festival
Oil Barrel Race — 11th annual; hosted by Youth Alternatives; 6 p.m., James A. Nelles Memorial Swimming Pool; (814) 676-5785
Oil Heritage Art Show — National Transit Building and its annex and at 42 Seneca St., Oil City; sponsored by Oil City Arts Council and Arts Oil City
Oil Heritage Festival — family-friendly activities; sponsored by Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, (814) 676-8185
Salamander Safari — 2 to 3:30 p.m., Oil Creek State Park, Egbert Farm Day Use Area; family fun identifying salamanders; (814) 676-1810
SEND INFO: Details about special events and activities can be sent to us at newsroom.thederrick@gmail.com. Questions about the new Events Hub can be directed to Laura O’Neil at (814) 677-8357.
Saturday, July 23
Basics of Orienteering — 10 a.m., Cook Forest State Park, Nuthole Pavilion, at the entrance to Ridge Camp; instructor Roger Mazzarella; 12 and older; take a compass; (814) 744-8407
Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oil City Library basement; by Friends of the Library
Concerts in the Park — Justus Park, Oil City; 6:30 to 8 p.m. The Band Hannah; 8:30 to 10 p.m. The Clarks; part of Oil Heritage Festival
Disc Golf Tournament — 9 a.m., Hasson Park Course; $25 entry fee; Oil Valley Disc Society
Farmers Market — Franklin; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 12th Street Island
Farmers Market — Titusville; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Big G Tire and Auto, 11652 Hydetown Road (Route 8), Titusville
Firefighters 5K — 9 a.m., West First and Petroleum streets, Oil City; part of Oil Heritage Festival
Gerard Trail Hike 3 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting at Oil Creek State Park Office; part three of a series of five Gerard Trail Hikes; eight miles, rough terrain; (814) 676-1810
Murder Mystery Train Ride — Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad; dinner begins at 4:45 p.m.; departure at 6:15 p.m.; Perry Street Station, Titusville; (814) 676-1733
Oil Heritage Art Show — National Transit Building and its annex and at 42 Seneca St., Oil City; sponsored by Oil City Arts Council and Arts Oil City
Oil Heritage Festival — 5 p.m. parade, starts at West First and Orange streets, to Seneca Street; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., artisan and fine craft festival, Town Square and Seneca Street; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. old fashioned photo shoot; 11 a.m. bike rodeo, transportation hub parking lot; 10 p.m. fireworks at Justus Park; sponsored by Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, (814) 676-8185
Used Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon, Oil City Library; (814) 678-3072
Sunday, July 24
Christmas in July — Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad train ride; 11 a.m. departure from Perry Street Station in Titusville; (814) 676-1733
Classical Concert — featuring Alium Spiritum, a vocal ensemble founded by Brookville native Dr. Sean Taylor and his wife, soprano Diane Taylor; 3 p.m., Brookville Presbyterian Church; members of Brookville’s Watershed Journal Literary Group will read original short stories and poems related to the music; no admission fee.
Oil Heritage Art Show — National Transit Building and its annex building and at 42 Seneca St., Oil City; sponsored by Oil City Arts Council and Arts Oil City
Oil Heritage Festival — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., old fashioned photo shoot, Seneca Street; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. artisan and fine craft festival, Town Square; noon to 4 p.m. car and motorcycle cruise-in, Seneca Street; 2 p.m. ultimate frisbee tournament, Oil City High School football field; sponsored by Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, (814) 676-8185
Monday, July 25
Family Fishing — 5:30 p.m., Cook Forest State Park, Children’s Fishing Pond behind the park office; offered by PA Fish and Boat Commission; little or no fishing experience needed; ages five and older; equipment provided; (814) 744-8407
Line Dancing — 7 to 9 p.m., Towers Hall, Fox Street Church of God, 229 Fox St., Franklin; lessons offered; donations accepted
Tuesday, July 26
Career Exploration — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or 4 to 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library; taught by Pennsylvania CareerLink; free; job application process and finding a career; (814) 432-5062
Farmers Market — Titusville; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Big G Tire and Auto, 11652 Hydetown Road (Route 8), Titusville
Wednesday, July 27
Taste of Talent — vocal competition; 7 p.m., Bandstand Park, Franklin; (814) 437-1922, Ext. 1123
Pipeline Alley Concert — 6 p.m., Pipeline Alley, Oil City; featuring Tyler Smilo and Dominick Dececco; sponsored by Oil City Arts Council
Thursday, July 28
Bat Fun and Facts — 8 p.m., Cook Forest State Park, Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater; with Laryssa Bauer; active games; take a chair or blanket to sit on; (814) 744-8407
Community Conversations — 5 to 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library; “Let’s Keep Bees!” with Debra Houser; (814) 432-5062
Discovery Days Camp — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Drake Well Museum, Titusville; for ages 8-12; registration required; (814) 827-2797
Farmers Market — Oil City; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Central Avenue; (814) 677-3152
Franklin Park Concert — Brandon-Rae Band; 7 p.m., Bandstand Park, Franklin; hosted by Franklin Fine Arts Council
Friday, July 29
Wild Edibles Workshop — 5 to 6:30 p.m., Oil Creek State Park, Blood Farm Day Use Area; identify common edible plants; registration required; (814) 676-1810
Wine Tasting Train Ride — Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad; doors open 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. departure from OC&T’s Perry Street Station in Titusville; (814) 676-1733
Saturday, July 30
Farmers Market — Franklin; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 12th Street Island
Farmers Market — Titusville; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Big G Tire and Auto, 11652 Hydetown Road (Route 8), Titusville
Oil Creek Bat Count — 8 to 9:30 p.m., Oil Creek State Park, Egbert Farm Day Use Area; count and learn about bats; registration required; (814) 676-1810
Used Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon, Oil City Library; (814) 678-3072
Walk With Friends — 10 a.m. to noon, Cook Forest State Park, meet at Log Cabin Environmental Classroom; two-mile loop to see Forest Cathedral old growth along Old Logging Road and Rhododendron Trail; (814) 744-8407
Sunday, July 31
Organist Concert — 2 p.m., Lincoln Hall, Foxburg; featuring Dennis James; hosted by Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts; $25 adults, $20 members, $5 students; www.alleghenyriverstone.org
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Farmers Market — Titusville; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Big G Tire and Auto, 11652 Hydetown Road (Route 8), Titusville
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Dog Days of Summer — 5 to 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library; children can read to Paws 4 A Cause therapy dogs; open to all ages; (814) 432-5062
Pipeline Alley Concert — 6 p.m., Pipeline Alley, Oil City; featuring Joe Thompson and Nathaniel Licht; sponsored by Oil City Arts Council
Shine a Light on Suicide — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Two Mile Run County Park; night kayak; free; register online at Venango County Human Services Facebook page
Thursday, Aug. 4
Farmers Market — Oil City; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Central Avenue; (814) 677-3152
Franklin Park Concert — Franklin Silver Cornet Band presents “166th Anniversary Concert”; 7:30 p.m., Bandstand Park, Franklin; hosted by Franklin Fine Arts Council
Friday, Aug. 5
Art and Music Festival — part of Clarion Summer Fest; downtown Clarion; live music, pop-up-shops; featuring art, sidewalk chalk; (708) 860-1785 or clarionsummerfest@gmail.com
Clarion River Boating — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cook Forest State Park, meet at park office; from Spring Creek to Heath Pump Station; one mile hike along the way; experienced boaters only; limited to 10 boats; $50; (814) 744-8407
Stars Over Clarion — 7 p.m., Peirce Planetarium, Grunenwald Science and Technology Center, Clarion University; free; combines ancient storytelling and modern understanding of celestial bodies
Saturday, Aug. 6
Art and Music Festival — part of Clarion Summer Fest; downtown Clarion; live music, pop-up shops; featuring art, sidewalk chalk; (708) 860-1785 or clarionsummerfest@gmail.com
Farmers Market — Franklin; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 12th Street Island
Farmers Market — Titusville; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Big G Tire and Auto, 11652 Hydetown Road (Route 8), Titusville
Snorkeling — noon to 2 p.m., meet at Cook Forest State Park office; Clarion River; take mask and snorkels; see fish and aquatic insects; (814) 744-8407
Taste of Talent — vocal competition; 7 p.m., Bandstand Park, Franklin; semi-finals; (814) 437-1922, Ext. 1123
Used Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon, Oil City Library; (814) 678-3072
Sunday, Aug. 7
Taste of Talent — vocal competition; 7 p.m., Bandstand Park, Franklin; finals; (814) 437-1922, Ext. 1123
Thursday, Aug. 11
Community Conversations — 5 to 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library; “Whodunnit? a Murder Trial” with Bill Cisek; (814) 432-5062
Farmers Market — Oil City; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Central Avenue; (814) 677-3152
Franklin Park Concert — Coversome (Randy Moorehead and Logan McMahon); 7 p.m., Bandstand Park, Franklin; hosted by Franklin Fine Arts Council
Music on the Square — 7 to 9 p.m., Town Square, Oil City; www.oilcitymainstreet.org
Friday, Aug. 12
Agatha Christie’s Black Coffee — 7:30 to 9 p.m., Barrow-Civic Theatre, Franklin; murder mystery; (814) 437-3440
Kayaking 201 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cook Forest State Park, meet at park office; advanced skill level kayaking class; gear provided; plan to get wet; take lunch; limited to eight participants; pre-register at (814) 744-8475
Meteor Shower Stargazing — 9 to 10:30 p.m., Cook Forest State Park, Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater; annual Perseid Meteors; (814) 744-8407
Open Jam — 7 p.m., MACA Building in Marienville; free; food and beverages available; music will include country, gospel, bluegrass, folk and more; hosted by Forest County Country Music Association
Titusville Oil Festival — Scheide Park and Washington Street; arts, crafts and food vendors; (814) 827-2941
Saturday, Aug. 13
Agatha Christie’s Black Coffee — 7:30 to 9 p.m., Barrow-Civic Theatre, Franklin; murder mystery; (814) 437-3440
Farmers Market — Franklin; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 12th Street Island
Farmers Market — Titusville; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Big G Tire and Auto, 11652 Hydetown Road (Route 8), Titusville
Horsethief Days — 11 a.m., Knox; multi-church service along Main Street; softball tournament and Wiffle ball at the Knox ballfields
Run to Read 5k Race — 9 a.m., 8:30 a.m. sign-in, Allegheny Bike Trail, Foxburg; $20; free T-shirt; benefits Foxburg Free Library; www.foxburglibrary.org or (724) 659-3431
Tarbell Open House — 1 to 3 p.m., Tarbell House, 324 E. Main St., Titusville; free admission
Titusville Oil Festival — Scheide Park and Washington Street; arts, crafts and food vendors; 11 a.m., parade on Main Street; 9 p.m. fireworks behind Carter Field; (814) 827-2941
Used Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon, Oil City Library; (814) 678-3072
Sunday, Aug. 14
Agatha Christie’s Black Coffee — 2 p.m., Barrow-Civic Theatre, Franklin; murder mystery; (814) 437-3440
Drake Well Marathon — 7 a.m., Drake Well Museum and Park; registration required; (814) 827-2797
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Farmers Market — Titusville; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Big G Tire and Auto, 11652 Hydetown Road (Route 8), Titusville
Horsethief Days — 4 to 10:30 p.m., Knox Main Street; 5 p.m. sign-up for cornhole tournament
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Dog Days of Summer — 5 to 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library; children can read to Paws 4 A Cause therapy dogs; open to all ages; (814) 432-5062
Horsethief Days — noon to 11 p.m. Knox Main Street; 6 p.m. lawn mower races; 8 to 10:45 p.m. live music
Thursday, Aug. 18
Community Conversations — 5 to 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library; “Using Video and Audio Production to Create an Online Media Brand” with Tad Oakes; (814) 432-5062
Farmers Market — Oil City; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Central Avenue; (814) 677-3152
Franklin Park Concert — Franklin Silver Cornet Band; 7:30 p.m., Bandstand Park, Franklin; hosted by Franklin Fine Arts Council
Horsethief Days — 4 to 8 p.m. Knox Main Street; 5 p.m. bike race and Power Wheels Derby
Friday, Aug. 19
Agatha Christie’s Black Coffee — 7:30 to 9 p.m., Barrow-Civic Theatre, Franklin; murder mystery; (814) 437-3440
BridgeFest — 4 to 10 p.m., Center Street Bridge, Oil City; www.oilcitymainstreet.org
Horsethief Days — 1 to 11 p.m. Knox Main Street; 3 to 9 p.m., bike show; 7 to 10:30 p.m., live music
Saturday, Aug. 20
Agatha Christie’s Black Coffee — 7:30 to 9 p.m., Barrow-Civic Theatre, Franklin; murder mystery; (814) 437-3440
BridgeFest — 4 to 10 p.m., Veterans Memorial Bridge, Oil City; www.oilcitymainstreet.org
Car Cruise and Concert — Morrison Park; 4 to 6 p.m. car, Jeep, motorcycle cruise; 5 to 7 p.m. free Bluegrass concert; hot dogs and ice cream
Horsethief Days — 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Knox Main Street; games, sales, 5K race, Jeep Invasion, bingo, live music, parade, fireworks
Farmers Market — Franklin; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 12th Street Island
Farmers Market — Titusville; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Big G Tire and Auto, 11652 Hydetown Road (Route 8), Titusville
Rock in River Fest — PA Stoneskipping Championship; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Riverfront Park, Franklin
Sunday, Aug. 21
Agatha Christie’s Black Coffee — 2 p.m., Barrow-Civic Theatre, Franklin; murder mystery; (814) 437-3440
Thursday, Aug. 25
Community Conversations — 5 to 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library; “Oil and Gas Fracking: Step 1 in the World Pollution Problem” with Peter Fitzpatrick; (814) 432-5062
Farmers Market — Oil City; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Central Avenue; (814) 677-3152
Franklin Park Concert — Mostly Brass; 7 p.m., Bandstand Park, Franklin; hosted by Franklin Fine Arts Council
Saturday, Aug. 27
Festival of the Book — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Central Avenue Plaza, Oil City; hosted by Oil Region Library Association; (814) 678-3072
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Pipeline Alley Concert — 6 p.m., Pipeline Alley, Oil City; featuring Touch of Grey; sponsored by Oil City Arts Council
The Isaacs Concert — 7:30 p.m., Barrow-Civic Theatre, Franklin; $44; newest members of the Grand Ole Opry; (814) 437-3440