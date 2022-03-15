PITTSBURG, Kan. – Slippery Rock University senior high jumper Cecily Greggs earned her first career All-America honor with a 12th-place finish at the NCAA Division II National Championships Friday evening at Pittsburg State University in Kansas.
Greggs, a graduate of Lakeview High School, was making her first career appearance at a national championship and picked up her first career All-America honor with a 12th place finish, earning second team All-America recognition from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.