RIMERSBURG -- For the first time in program history, the Falcon Knights are playoff winners.
Since first merging for the 2016 season, Union and Allegheny-Clarion Valley's football teams have had plenty of regular-season success, which has led to playoff appearances the past several seasons. What's eluded them, however, has been postseason success.
On Friday night at Union High School, they put an end to that as they dispatched of Cameron County, 31-6, to advance to the semifinals of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs.
"It feels great," Falcon Knight head coach Brad Dittman said after the victory. "I told these guys that they could be the team to get us over the hump. We've been one-and-out in the past three years, so to put ourselves into the No. 2 seed and have a home playoff game and come out here and get it done, even though it wasn't pretty at times, I'm super proud of these kids."
UACV looked like it was in for a dog fight right off the bat as the Red Raiders (5-5) came out and took the opening drive of the game 62-yards for a touchdown. It was a march that spanned 11 plays and was capped off by a 20-yard touchdown run from Dylan Reider. The 2-point conversion failed, but Cameron County held a 6-0 edge midway through the first quarter.
That drive, however, proved to be an outlier and not a sign of things to come as the Red Raiders would never score again. But, the Falcon Knights offense had trouble finding traction early in the game, so they turned to their special teams for a swing in momentum.
On Cameron County's second drive of the contest, it was forced to punt, but a high-arching snap forced the punter to try to scramble as UACV's special teams unit was bearing down on him. He ended up being brought deep in his own territory and the Falcon Knights took over at the Red Raiders' 13.
After the loss of a yard, wideout Ryan Cooper took a screen pass from quarterback Bailey Crissman and juked his way 14 yards into the end zone. A missed extra point left the score at 6-6 after one quarter, but UACV was just getting warmed up.
Early in the second, the Falcon Knights knocked a kick return loose with Zac Cooper pouncing on the fumble. They were forced to punt, but once again, the special teams came up big, knocking the punt return loose as well with Zac Cooper again coming up with the recovery all the down at the Red Raiders 3-yard line.
After a loss of two yards, fullback Andrew Verostek struck paydirt from five yards out to make it 12-6 with 11:05 to play in the half.
That's where the score remained until the Falcon Knights lit up the scoreboard for two TDs in the final 71 seconds of the half.
The first came on a 28-yard run up the gut from tailback Mikey Card with 1:11 left in the second that completed a three-play, 58-yard drive that saw Ryan Cooper pull down a 17-yard pass and Skyler Roxbury a 13-yard strike, both from Crissman.
UACV then quickly forced a three-and-out before needing just three plays to score again. The first was a 28-yard pass from Crissman to Caden Rainey, the second was a spike to stop the clock adn the third was a 20-yard scoring pass to Dawson Camper.
That outburst put the Falcon Knights up 24-6 at the half. They would score again early in the fourth on a 1-yard plunge from quarterback Brody Dittman while the UACV defense kept the Red Raiders at bay throughout the rest of the game, holding them to just 129 yards on the contest while forcing five turnovers.