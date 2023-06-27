Santino Ferruci, a 25-year-old IndyCar series driver for AJ Foyt Racing, traveled to Oil City on Tuesday for an event hosted by Webco to promote the plant, and help bring in more employees.
The event featured many dirt-track cars, including the 305 sprint of Logen Lockhart, son of Lockhart Raceway owner Joe Lockhart.
Ferruci has been sponsored by Webco since 2021 for the Chili Bowl Nationals, an indoor midget car race that takes place at the Tulsa Expo Center in Tulsa every January on a quarter-mile dirt oval track.
Ferruci travels the country to events just like the one seen in Oil City, to help promote Webco.
The presence of Ferucci and local racecar driver and owner Joe Lockhart, hoped to put the Webco Industries name out into the public, and bring many racing fans to their plant.
Ferruci notably finished in 3rd place racing for the AJ Foyt team in the 2023 Indy 500, in Indianapolis. He will race next in the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio from June 30 to July 2.