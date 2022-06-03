Two teams playing their best ball of the season are set to meet at 1 p.m. today at Seneca Valley High School in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A baseball championships.
Coach Brian Schmidt and his Franklin Knights, the District 10 runners-up and winners of 9 of their past 12 games, will tangle with District 7 champion South Park in what figures to be one of the better opening-round games of the 16-team tournament.
The Eagles enter the game at 18-5 overall and are 12-3 over the past 15 contests.
South Park is led by senior Drew Lafferty, a University of Kentucky recruit, and his cousin, junior Austin Lafferty.
At the plate, Drew Lafferty is batting .485 (33-for-68) with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and 40 RBIs while Austin Lafferty leads the team with a .507 average (34-for-67) with 18 doubles, two homers and 27 RBIs.
On the mound, Drew Lafferty is 7-2 with a 1.63 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 43 innings of work. South Park's other top pitcher is senior Brandon Clifford, who is 7-0 with a 1.29 ERA. He has 49 strikeouts in 38 innings.
Other offensive forces for coach Brad Shamitko's Eagles are senior Luke Rider (.388, 20 RBIs), Clifford (.342, 20 RBIs), sophomore Zach Ludwig (.296) and senior Ryan Bywalski (.283).
South Park won the WPIAL title with an 11-1 romp over Mohawk.
Franklin has some star power as well, led by junior Luke Guth, who verbally committed to Vanderbilt University as a freshman.
All the right-hander has done so far this season is go 5-1 on the mound with a miniscule 1.34 ERA. Even more eye-popping is his 113 strikeouts in only 47 innings of work. Also, he's given up a mere 21 hits and walked only eight batters.
Sophomores Zach Boland (3-0, 3.30 ERA) and Ethan Nightingale (2-1, 2.15 ERA), along with senior Noah Kockler (2-2, 2.83 ERA) give the Knights plenty of pitching depth.
While South Park is averaging 7.0 runs per game, Franklin's offense is producing nearly eight runs an outing.
The Knights have five starters hitting above .300 and another, senior Caleb Doyle, who is at .292 (21-for-72) with seven stolen bases.
Leading the offensive attack is senior outfielder Carson Wible, who sports a .523 batting average (34-for-65) and leads the team in doubles (12), home runs (four) and RBIs (27). He's also second in runs scored with 28.
Guth (.444) is 28-for-63 with a team-high 29 runs scored and eight stolen bases. He's collected 19 RBIs with nine doubles and three triples.
Noah Kockler checks in at .409 (27-for-66) with 18 RBIs, Kyle Alexander (.312) is second on the club with 25 RBIs and socked seven doubles and three home runs and Aidan McCracken is hitting .397 (23-for-58) with 21 RBIs, nine doubles and three triples.
Other contributors include Drew Kockler (.304, 7-for-23), Nightingale (.263, 15-for-57), Cole Harmon (.259) and Alex Wible (.240).