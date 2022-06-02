Franklin High School's baseball and softball teams will begin their quests for state titles on Monday as the opening round of the PIAA championships get underway.
Coach Brian Schmidt's baseball Knights, 14-7 on the season, will start their Class 3A journey against South Park at 1 p.m. Monday at Seneca Valley High School.
Franklin enters as the #2 team out of District 10 after dropping a tough 6-4 decision to Fairview in Monday's title game at Slippery Rock University.
The Eagles of South Park (18-5), coached by Brad Shamitko, captured the District 7 championship with an 11-1 win over Mohawk.
Meanwhile, Franklin's softball team will open play at 5 p.m. Monday at Heindl Field in DuBois in a Class 4A matchup against Clearfield.
Coach Chad Hoobler's Knights check into the contest with a 19-3 record after falling to Villa Maria, 5-3, in Monday's D-10 championship contest at Penn State Behrend.