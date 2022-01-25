FARRELL -- Franklin's boys and girls swimming teams rolled to lopsided wins Tuesday night over homestanding Farrell in a Region 1 meet. The Knight boys coasted to a 66-0 victory while the girls notched a 66-8 verdict.
Triple winners for the boys team included Ethan Nightingale, Camden Smith and Andrew Young as coach Charlie Smith's squad improved to 5-3 overall and 5-2 in the region.
Nightingale took the 500 freestyle and was on both the 200 medley and 200 free relays. Smith captured the 100 backstroke and also took part on the 200 medley and 400 free relays while Young was a member of all three winning relays.
Picking up two wins each were Kye Winslow (200 free, 100 breast), Hunter Stevens (50 free, 200 free relay), Nate Pfennigwerth (100 free, 400 free relay) and Isaac Balsamo (200 free relay, 400 free relay) while Orlando Fackler (200 medley relay) also chipped in with a win.
Franklin's girls team, now 3-5 overall and 3-4 in the region, were led by triple winners Allyson Wilson and Logan Stumpf. Wilson claimed the 200 free and was on both the 200 medley and 200 free relays while Stumpf won the 100 fly and was also on the medley and 200 free relays.
Double winners included Stephanie Anderson (200 medley relay, 200 free relay), Abby Cable (200 medley relay, 400 free relay), Alaina Brown (500 free, 400 free relay), Riley Bordell (200 free relay, 400 free relay) and Sedelle Boozell (100 breast, 400 free relay).
Also adding wins were Emma Pfennigwerth (50 free), Emeline Eshelman (100 free) and Savana Steigerwald (100 back).
Both Franklin teams will be back in action today at Oil City.