Peyton Gaw of Cranberry (second from right) gets a congratulatory hug from Grady Morrow, also of Cranberry, after the 7-year-old Gaw won the ICE Contest during Thursday's final day of the 2nd Annual Focus on Fundamentals Basketball Camp, which was held at Oil City High School. The four-day camp, which is directed by Carrie Melat and Shannon Morrow, attracted 130 players and volunteers. It was moved to Oil City High School this year from Hepler's Gym to accommodate the growing number of campers while offering more basketball floors and baskets. Also, a Focus on Fundamentals scholarship was formed and will be presented yearly to at least one senior volunteer.

0
0
0
0
0