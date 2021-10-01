Union/A-C Valley 41, Port Allegany 8
FOXBURG -- Dawson Camper had a career night in Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley's 41-8 home win over Port Allegany as the sophomore rumbled for 225 yards and three touchdowns in a KSAC crossover game.
With the victory, coach Brad Dittman's Falcon Knights improved to 4-1 on the season.
Camper's yardage came on just 13 carries as Union/A-C Valley rushed for nearly 350 yards.
Quarterback Bailey Crissman, who completed 5-of-13 passes for 39 yards, added 24 yards and two touchdowns on five carries while Ethan Palmer also had a rushing touchdown. Andrew Verostek chipped in with 32 yards on his only carry while Caden Rainey and Mike Card had 30 yards apiece.
Verostek also grabbed a 28-yard pass from Brody Dittman and Rainey added three catches for 26 yards.
Defensively, Card led the team with eight tackles while Landon Chalmer had six tackles and two sacks. Ryan Cooper and Rainey also recorded six tackles apiece.
Port Allegany dropped to 2-3 on the year.
Union/A-C Valley will travel to Knox on Thursday to take on the unbeaten Keystone Panthers.
Grove City 32, Sharon 13
SHARON -- Grove City's Curtis Hovis ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns and Anthony Nemec also scored twice as the Eagles pulled out a 32-13 road win over Sharon in a Region 3 showdown.
Hovis opened the scoring with a five-yard TD run at the 8:15 mark of the first quarter and coach Sam Mowrey's Eagles went up 12-0 early in the second period on a 39-yard pass from Hunter Hohman to Joey Hathaway.
Sharon cut the deficit in half with 4:29 left in the half on a four-yard pass from Mikey Rodrigues to C'Angelo Harrison.
Hovis had an 18-yard TD run and Nemec added a four-yard jaunt in the third quarter as Grove City (4-2 overall, 2-1 R-3) extended its lead to 25-6 and, after Sharon's Jayveerh White had a 64-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, Nemec closed the scoring with another four-yard run to paydirt. The Tigers dropped to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the region.
In addition to Hovis' big night on the ground, Hohman added 79 yards and Nemec 65. Hohman also threw for 95 yards and a score.
Grove City will be back on the road Friday at Titusville.