Avonworth 27, Grove City 7
PITTSBURGH -- Avonworth's Luke Hilyard ran for 171 yards and four touchdowns as the Antelopes rolled to a 27-7 victory over visiting Grove City in a non-region matchup.
Hilyard had touchdown runs of 55 and four yards in the first quarter as Avonworth jumped out a 14-0 lead over coach Sam Mowrey's Eagles (0-1).
Hilyard added a one-yard TD plunge to account for the only score of the second period and Michael Osekowski's third PAT gave the hosts a 21-0 halftime edge.
The Eagles got on the board in the third quarter as Jacob Arnold recovered a fumble and ran four yards to paydirt with Jacob Stucchio adding the extra point.
Hilyard finished off the scoring with a three-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
In addition to Hilyard's 171 yards rushing on 24 carries, the Antelopes also received 81 yards on nine totes from Brandon Biagiarelli.
Grove City was held to just one yard rushing as a team with Bode Stevenson leading the way with 30 yards on four carries.
Quarterback Hunter Hohman was 2-for-10 passing for 58 yards, one going for 49 yards to Nathan Greer.