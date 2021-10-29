Redbank 40, Punxsutawney 14
PUNXSUTAWNEY -- Chris Marshall hauled in three touchdown passes from Bryson Bain in the first half to give Redbank Valley the early lead before a pair of big plays on special teams in the third quarter helped the Bulldogs pull away for a 40-14 decision over Punxsutawney in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Marshall caught scoring passes of 33, 22 and 16 yards with the third coming with just 20 seconds left in the second quarter as coach Blane Gold's Bulldogs (9-1) led 21-7 at the break. Zeke Bennett had the only score of the half for the Chucks (2-7).
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs were forced to punt after a pair of penalties set them back. However, the Chucks muffed the punt and the Bulldogs recovered at the Chucks' 31. After Marshall grabbed two passes for 18 yards, Ray Shreckengost polished off the drive with a five-yard run to paydirt.
On the Chuck's next series, they tried a fake punt on 4th-and-7, but the Bulldogs stopped the attempt a yard short of the first-down marker. Gunner Mangiantini reached the end zone a few plays later from 10 yards out for a 34-7 lead.
Ashton Kahle added a 49-yard sprint to the end zone for the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter while Bennett concluded the scoring with a 28-yard run.
Clearfield 38, Central Clarion 7
CLEARFIELD -- Senior quarterback Oliver Billotte ran for four touchdowns and threw for two more as Clearfield finished off an undefeated regular season with a 38-7 non-conference win over visiting Central Clarion.
It was the 10th unbeaten regular season in school history for the Bison and the eighth under current head coach Tim Janocko.
The loss ended a four-game winning streak for coach Dave Eggleton's Wildcats, who finished the regular season at 4-5.
Billotte ran for three first-half scores as Clearfield held a 19-7 lead at intermission. Central Clarion's lone touchdown of the game came on a short pass from freshman quarterback Jase Ferguson to Tommy Smith with 6:16 left in the second quarter.
The Bison (10-0) scored two more TDs in the third quarter. The first was a 60-yard pass from Billotte to Nate Natoli and the second was a one-yard run by Billotte.
Clearfield's final points came on a seven-yard TD pass from Billotte to Karson Kline with 6:47 left in the game.
Ferguson completed 16-of-22 passes for 164 yards with a TD and an interception.
Billotte, who ran 11 times for 142 yards, connected on 5-of-8 passes for 139 yards and two scores with an interception.