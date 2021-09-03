SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL
REGION 1
Team R1 Overall
Wilmington 1-0 1-0
Mercer 1-0 1-0
Farrell 1-0 1-0
Lakeview 0-0 1-0
Sharpsville 0-0 1-0
Reynolds 0-1 0-1
Greenville 0-1 0-1
Kennedy Catholic 0-1 0-1
Friday, Aug. 27
Region 1
Wilmington 50, Reynolds 0
Farrell 58, Greenville 0
Non-region
Lakeview 41, Titusville 7
Sharpsville 7, Loudonville, OH 6
Saturday, Aug. 28 scores
Region 1
Mercer 45, Kennedy Catholic 16
REGION 2
Team R2 Overall
Cochranton 1-0 1-0
Maplewood 1-0 1-0
Eisenhower 1-0 1-0
Northwestern 1-0 1-0
Union City 0-1 0-1
Iroquois 0-1 0-1
Saegertown 0-1 0-1
Seneca 0-1 0-1
Cambridge Springs 0-0 0-1
Friday, Aug. 27
Region 2
Cochranton 22, Union City 0
Maplewood 35, Iroquois 7
Eisenhower 14, Saegertown 0
Northwestern 35, Seneca 6
Non-region
Fairview 37, Cambridge Springs 0
REGION 3
Team R3 Overall
Grove City 0-0 1-0
Sharon 0-0 1-0
Slippery Rock 0-0 1-0
Conneaut, OH 0-0 1-1
Hickory 0-0 0-1
Titusville 0-0 0-1
Thursday, Aug. 19
Non-region
Conneaut, OH 41, Edgewood 6
Friday, Aug. 27
Non-region
Grove City 50, Meadville 48
Ursuline, OH 50, Hickory 7
Lakeview 41, Titusville 7
Buckeye 37, Conneaut, OH 7
Saturday, Aug. 28
Non-region
Sharon 49, Corry 0
REGION 4
Team R4 Overall
Fairview 0-0 1-0
Mercyhurst Prep 0-0 0-0
Fort LeBoeuf 0-0 0-0
Girard 0-0 0-1
North East 0-0 0-0
Corry 0-0 0-1
Friday, Aug. 27
Non-region
Fairview 37, Cambridge Springs 0
Karns City 35, Girard 17
Laurel 56, North East 6
Penns Valley at Mercyhurst Prep, canceled
Fort LeBoeuf at Slippery Rock, canceled
Saturday, Aug. 28
Non-region
Sharon 49, Corry 0
REGION 5
Team R5 Overall
General McLane 1-0 1-0
Warren 1-0 1-0
Harbor Creek 1-0 1-0
Meadville 0-0 0-1
Oil City 0-1 0-1
Franklin 0-1 0-1
Conneaut 0-1 0-1
Friday, Aug. 27
Region 5
General McLane 33, Oil City 12
Warren 33, Conneaut 0
Non-region
Grove City 50, Meadville 48
Saturday, Aug.28
Region 5
Harbor Creek 42, Franklin 7
REGION 6
Team R6 Overall
Cathedral Prep 1-0 1-0
McDowell 0-0 1-0
Butler 0-0 0-1
Erie High 0-1 0-1
Friday, Aug. 27
Region 6
Cathedral Prep 49, Erie High 6
Non-region
McDowell 35, Lake Catholic 33
Kiski Area 21, Butler 7
DISTRICT 9 LEAGUE
Large Division
Team D9 Overall
Brookville 1-0 1-0
Ridgway 1-0 1-0
Kane 1-0 1-0
Karns City 0-0 1-0
Punxsutawney 0-0 0-0
Central Clarion 0-0 0-1
DuBois 0-0 0-1
Bradford 0-1 0-1
St. Marys 0-1 0-1
Moniteau 0-1 0-1
Friday, Aug. 27
D-9 Large
Brookville 36, Bradford 6
Ridgway 24, St. Marys 7
Kane 21, Moniteau 6
Punxsutawney at Central Clarion canceled
Non-confernce
Karns City 35, Girard 17
Slippery Rock 38, Central Clarion 7
Clearfield 27, DuBois 7
Small South Division
Team D9 Overall
Keystone 1-0 1-0
Brockway 1-0 1-0
Elk CC 1-0 1-0
Redbank Valley 0-1 0-1
Union/A-C Valley 0-1 0-1
Bucktail 0-1 0-1
Friday, Aug. 27
Small South
Keystone 22, Redbank Valley 20
Brockway 28, Union/A-C Valley 20
Elk Couunty Catholic 20, Bucktail 6
Small North Division
Team D9 Overall
Cameron County 1-0 1-0
Port Allegany 1-0 1-0
Smethport 1-0 1-0
Coudersport 0-1 0-1
Otto-Eldred 0-1 0-1
Sheffield 0-1 0-1
Friday, Aug. 27
Small North
Cameron County 28, Coudersport 27
Saturday, Aug. 28
Small North
Port Allegany 34, Otto-Eldred 0
Smethport 49, Sheffield 6