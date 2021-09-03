SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL

REGION 1

Team R1 Overall

Wilmington 1-0 1-0

Mercer 1-0 1-0

Farrell 1-0 1-0

Lakeview 0-0 1-0

Sharpsville 0-0 1-0

Reynolds 0-1 0-1

Greenville 0-1 0-1

Kennedy Catholic 0-1 0-1

Friday, Aug. 27

Region 1

Wilmington 50, Reynolds 0

Farrell 58, Greenville 0

Non-region

Lakeview 41, Titusville 7

Sharpsville 7, Loudonville, OH 6

Saturday, Aug. 28 scores

Region 1

Mercer 45, Kennedy Catholic 16

REGION 2

Team R2 Overall

Cochranton 1-0 1-0

Maplewood 1-0 1-0

Eisenhower 1-0 1-0

Northwestern 1-0 1-0

Union City 0-1 0-1

Iroquois 0-1 0-1

Saegertown 0-1 0-1

Seneca 0-1 0-1

Cambridge Springs 0-0 0-1

Friday, Aug. 27

Region 2

Cochranton 22, Union City 0

Maplewood 35, Iroquois 7

Eisenhower 14, Saegertown 0

Northwestern 35, Seneca 6

Non-region

Fairview 37, Cambridge Springs 0

REGION 3

Team R3 Overall

Grove City 0-0 1-0

Sharon 0-0 1-0

Slippery Rock 0-0 1-0

Conneaut, OH 0-0 1-1

Hickory 0-0 0-1

Titusville 0-0 0-1

Thursday, Aug. 19

Non-region

Conneaut, OH 41, Edgewood 6

Friday, Aug. 27

Non-region

Grove City 50, Meadville 48

Ursuline, OH 50, Hickory 7

Lakeview 41, Titusville 7

Buckeye 37, Conneaut, OH 7

Saturday, Aug. 28

Non-region

Sharon 49, Corry 0

REGION 4

Team R4 Overall

Fairview 0-0 1-0

Mercyhurst Prep 0-0 0-0

Fort LeBoeuf 0-0 0-0

Girard 0-0 0-1

North East 0-0 0-0

Corry 0-0 0-1

Friday, Aug. 27

Non-region

Fairview 37, Cambridge Springs 0

Karns City 35, Girard 17

Laurel 56, North East 6

Penns Valley at Mercyhurst Prep, canceled

Fort LeBoeuf at Slippery Rock, canceled

Saturday, Aug. 28

Non-region

Sharon 49, Corry 0

REGION 5

Team R5 Overall

General McLane 1-0 1-0

Warren 1-0 1-0

Harbor Creek 1-0 1-0

Meadville 0-0 0-1

Oil City 0-1 0-1

Franklin 0-1 0-1

Conneaut 0-1 0-1

Friday, Aug. 27

Region 5

General McLane 33, Oil City 12

Warren 33, Conneaut 0

Non-region

Grove City 50, Meadville 48

Saturday, Aug.28

Region 5

Harbor Creek 42, Franklin 7

REGION 6

Team R6 Overall

Cathedral Prep 1-0 1-0

McDowell 0-0 1-0

Butler 0-0 0-1

Erie High 0-1 0-1

Friday, Aug. 27

Region 6

Cathedral Prep 49, Erie High 6

Non-region

McDowell 35, Lake Catholic 33

Kiski Area 21, Butler 7

DISTRICT 9 LEAGUE

Large Division

Team D9 Overall

Brookville 1-0 1-0

Ridgway 1-0 1-0

Kane 1-0 1-0

Karns City 0-0 1-0

Punxsutawney 0-0 0-0

Central Clarion 0-0 0-1

DuBois 0-0 0-1

Bradford 0-1 0-1

St. Marys 0-1 0-1

Moniteau 0-1 0-1

Friday, Aug. 27

D-9 Large

Brookville 36, Bradford 6

Ridgway 24, St. Marys 7

Kane 21, Moniteau 6

Punxsutawney at Central Clarion canceled

Non-confernce

Karns City 35, Girard 17

Slippery Rock 38, Central Clarion 7

Clearfield 27, DuBois 7

Small South Division

Team D9 Overall

Keystone 1-0 1-0

Brockway 1-0 1-0

Elk CC 1-0 1-0

Redbank Valley 0-1 0-1

Union/A-C Valley 0-1 0-1

Bucktail 0-1 0-1

Friday, Aug. 27

Small South

Keystone 22, Redbank Valley 20

Brockway 28, Union/A-C Valley 20

Elk Couunty Catholic 20, Bucktail 6

Small North Division

Team D9 Overall

Cameron County 1-0 1-0

Port Allegany 1-0 1-0

Smethport 1-0 1-0

Coudersport 0-1 0-1

Otto-Eldred 0-1 0-1

Sheffield 0-1 0-1

Friday, Aug. 27

Small North

Cameron County 28, Coudersport 27

Saturday, Aug. 28

Small North

Port Allegany 34, Otto-Eldred 0

Smethport 49, Sheffield 6

