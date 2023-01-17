JOHNSONBURG -- Although Cranberry dropped three of the five contested bouts Tuesday night, the Berries used pins from Dalton Wenner and Alex McLaughlin, along with seven forfeit wins to crush homestanding Johnsonburg, 54-20 in a District 9 wrestling matchup.
Coach Dustin Wenner's Berries (2-1) never trailed in the match. In fact, they rolled up a 42-0 lead before the Rams got on the scoreboard.
Dalton Wenner and McLaughlin opened with pins as Wenner decked Gage Singer in 44 seconds at 107 pounds and McLaughlin stopped Gino Casilio in 3:26 at 114 pounds.
From there, Cranberry was awarded five straight forfeits to seal up the team victory. Elijah Brosius got the first forfeit at 121, followed by Brandon Murray at 127, Conner Reszkowski at 133, Dane Wenner at 139 and Danny DeLong at 145.
Johnsonburg picked up wins in the next three bouts, starting with Avery Bitler's 5-3 decision over Devyn Fleeger at 152. Rayce Millard then pinned Jack Nuhfer in 3:06 at 160 and Aiden Zimmerman did likewise to Jaden Smalley in 2:30 at 172. The Rams also got a forfeit win from Cameron Larkin at 215.
Cranberry's final points came via forfeits to Brayden McFetridge at 189 and Henry Milford at 285.
The Berries will be back in action on Saturday in the Howland (Ohio) Tournament.