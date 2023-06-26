He's not to be confused with the mythical Greek god Midas, but it seems that whatever Steve Shingledecker touches, it turns to gold.
That's exactly what Robert Morris University's men's golf program is hoping for after promoting Shingledecker to the head coaching position a couple weeks ago.
"We are excited to appoint Steve to the position of head men's golf coach," said Chris King, who is vice president and director of athletics at Robert Morris. "Steve is an outstanding leader with a passion for developing student-athletes on and off the course. He received glowing recommendations from the golf community and by those he has worked with over the years.
"... We believe that the young men in our program will benefit greatly from his leadership, mentoring and coaching," King added. "Steve knows our program and student-athletes and he will take great pride in continuing the growth of our men's golf program."
Shingledecker has long been regarded as one of the area's top golfers and the 19?? Franklin High School graduate will begin his second season with the Colonials after serving as an assistant coach in 2022-23.
"Over the years, I have been fortunate to compete and coach at a high level, but nothing has been more exciting to me than the opportunity to move forward with RMU and the golf program," Shingledecker said. "Over the past year, I have learned a great deal about this terrific university and their commitment to athletics.
"Golf is a unique sport that combines individual accomplishments within a team concept," he added. "It will be our goal year in and year out for titles in the Horizon League and NCAA appearances. We will look to recruit the top talent to play golf at RMU. The resources here for golf are as good or better than any team in this conference."
Shingledecker enjoyed a decorated high school career in golf, baseball and basketball and he went on to be a four-year starter for the baseball team at North Carolina State University from 1988-91.
During his time there, the Wolfpack made three NCAA tournament appearances and he was selected as the ACC tournament Most Valuable Player in 1990. He was also an all-tournament selection during his senior year and was named to the All-ACC team. After earning a bachelor's degree in business management, Shingledecker stayed on as an assistant coach in 1992 and the Wolfpack won the ACC championship.
In golf, Shingledecker was a sectional qualifier for the U.S. Open in 1998 and again in 2001 when he was also the medalist at the sectional qualifier. That same year, he qualified for the U.S. Amateur tournament and two years later, he qualified for the U.S. Middle Amateurs.
Shingledecker returned to his alma mater and coached Franklin's varsity boys basketball team to the PIAA Class AAA state title during the 2005-06 season.
From 2013-18, Shingledecker became co-owner and director of golf at Wanango Country Club where he taught more than 1,000 students at golf clinics.
From 2014-18, Shingledecker was a co-founder and was named president of Stick With It, a non-profit organization that helps youth golfers develop their skill set. More than 200 children have benefited from the organization as they have raised more than $1 million in donations.
Shingledecker eventually took that experience to the Pittsburgh area where he was director of golf operations and instruction at the Turn Club in Cranberry Township. Prior to that, from 2018-20, he was the director of golf at Nemacolin Woodlands.
"Steve really stood out during the search process because of the vision he painted for the future of the RMU men's golf program," King concluded. "His vision for our program is ambitious and inspiring, and aligned with RMU Athletics goals and values. And he shares our vision of winning league titles and advancing in the NCAA championships. He is a great fit to lead our men's golf program moving forward."