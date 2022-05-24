MEADVILLE -- If there was one word to best describe Franklin's overall performance during Tuesday's softball playoff game against Grove City, it would be "sharp."
Coach Chad Hoobler's Knights, the top seed in the District 10 Class 4A tournament, dominated the game in all three phases -- pitching, hitting and defense -- en route to a 12-2 five-inning victory in a quarterfinal-round matchup at Allegheny University's Robertson Athletic Complex.
"That was one of our sharper games of the season," coach Hoobler said as his Knights improved to 18-2 on the season. "Our hitting was solid up and down the lineup, Trinity (Edge) pitched a very nice game and we played error-free ball behind her. All in all, this was a great way to start the postseason."
The Knights weren't lacking confidence going into the matchup with the eighth-seeded Eagles, since they had beaten them handily during the two regular-season meetings by 10-0 and 10-1 scores.
Still, the playoffs are a different beast, and although Grove City entered on a six-game losing streak, it took the Knights a while to get clicking on all cylinders.
Edge walked the game's first batter, Helena Wolbert, on five pitches and went to a full count on No. 2 hitter Courtney Saylor before getting her to fly out to center. Edge then induced her pitching opponent, Logan Jones, to hit into a 1-6-3 double play, ending the inning.
Sydni Hoobler opened Franklin's first with a bunt single. Then then stole second, her 36th theft of the season, and continued to third on an errant throw. Hoobler scored on Gabby Laderer's sacrifice fly to second baseman Saylor in shallow right field.
The Knights tacked on another run in the second as Brandy Atwell reached on an error and scored one out later on Gabby Wimer's RBI single.
Meanwhile, Edge got into a groove and retired six straight batters, four by strikeout, when the Knights broke things open with a five-run third inning.
Rilee Hanna opened the inning with a single and Edge doubled her home. Three more Grove City errors sandwiched a run-scoring double by Atwell and Wimer singled home another run to make it 7-0.
The Eagles' lone tallies came in the top of the fourth as Wolbert walked, Saylor looped a single to left and both runners moved up on a wild pitch. Jones singled home Wolbert and Saylor later scored on a double steal with Lexi Murphy, who was the courtesy runner for Jones.
Franklin got those runs back quickly, striking for three runs of its own. Edge singled with one out and Abigail Boland singled to center. The ball was muffed as Edge came around to score. Atwell singled Boland to third and those two also executed a double steal. Wimer later drove home Atwell with a groundout to make it 10-2.
The Knights ended the game via the "mercy rule" in the fifth as both Laderer and Hanna reached on errors, Edge doubled home the 11th run and Hanna scored the clincher on an RBI groundout by Boland.
Grove City finished with just two hits off Edge, who also walked two and struck out six.
"Once she got dialed in, Trinity pitched extremely well," coach Hoobler said.
The Knights will advance to Thursday's semifinals against Conneaut Area, who knocked off Hickory, 8-1, at a site and time to be announced.
"We didn't play Conneaut this year, but I know they're a solid team with decent pitching and they can hit the ball, so we've got to be ready to go," Hoobler concluded.