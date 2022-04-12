Franklin's girls softball team kept its perfect record intact, improving to 4-0 on the season with a 16-1, four-inning victory over visiting Oil City in a Region 4 matchup on Tuesday evening.
The Knights led 3-1 midway through the second frame before exploding for eight runs in the bottom half of the inning. They would add four more in the third and another in the fourth to bring the game to an early end.
Sydni Hoobler, Gabby Laderer and Autumn Fitzgerald ripped three hits apiece in the victory with two of Laderer's being doubles while Hoobler and Fitzgerald added a double apiece. Laderer and Fitzgerald also drove in two runs apiece with Brandy Atwell doubling on her way to driving in a team-high three runs. Gabby Wimer also collected a two-bagger as part of a two-hit, two-RBI effort with Rilee Hanna notching two hits and an RBI and Abigal Boland driving in a pair also.
Trinity Edge and Hoobler split the duties in the pitching circle, each going two innings. Edge started and earned the win, striking out four while allowing one earned run on two hits before Hoobler came in to fan three and walk three while giving up no runs on two hits.
For the Oilers (0-5), Payton Burk and Libby Arnink collected doubles, with Burk's driving in a run.
Keystone 11, Moniteau 1
KNOX -- Natalie Bowser and Leah Exley continued to heat it up at the plate as the duo combined for five hits, including four doubles, and six RBIs as Keystone rolled to an 11-1, six-inning victory over visiting Moniteau in KSAC action.
Bowser led coach John Stiglitz's Panthers (2-1) with two doubles, a single, two runs scored and three RBIs while Exley had a pair of doubles, a run scored and three RBIs. Gabby Wolbert belted a double and a single, scored twice and drove in a run from the leadoff spot while Rylie Colligan cracked a pair of hits, including a double. Sydney Bell also slammed a double while Bella Black, Karley Callander and Cassidy Morris had a single apiece with Black and Morris each knocking in a run.
Exley and Bowser also shared the pitching duties with Exley pitching five innings to get the win and Bowser closing out the final frame. Exley gave up four hits while striking out six and walking three. Bowser gave up an unearned run on two hits with one strikeout.
Brynne Barger had a pair of singles for the Warriors (2-3) while Mariska Shunk, Emma Covert, Emily Staab and Grace Thurner each providing a single.
Keystone is scheduled to travel to Neshannock on Thursday.