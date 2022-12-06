Franklin senior Gage Haniwalt, a central midfielder, was named the Region 4 player of the year on Tuesday as District 10 announced its boys all-region teams for the 2022 season.
It's the second consecutive year that Haniwalt earned player of the year honors. This past season, Haniwalt shared the team lead in goals with 29 and also had a team-high 21 assists for 50 total points.
He was joined on the first team by junior forward Nate Pfennigwerth and junior center back Ben Yard. Pfennigwerth also had a big season as he also scored 29 goals and added 10 assists for 39 total points.
Franklin also had a pair of second-team selections in senior Quinn Ritchey, a central midfielder, and sophomore Seldon Bean, a center defensiveman.
The Knights were ousted in the District 10 playoffs by Grove City and finished the season with a 13-5-1 record.