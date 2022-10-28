At Lakeview
Franklin;0;0;0;8;—;8
Conneaut;14;14;0;7;—;35
First Quarter
L — Sean Cole, 21-yard run (Mitchell Tingley kick), 6:58.
L — Luke Klonowski, 18-yard run (Tingley kick), :28.
Second Quarter
L — Evan Sanford, 29-yard pass from Cameron Pence (Tingley kick), 7:23.
L — Pence, 12-yard run (Tingley kick), :11.
Fourth Quarter
L — Brendan Malone, 1-yard run (Tingley kick), 10:27.
F — Trystin Boocks, 7-yard pass from Hunter Marsteller (Marsteller pas to Cole Buckley), 5:31.
;F;L
First downs 14 17
Yards rushing 77 283
Yards passing 183 127
Total yards 260 410
Passes completed 14 8
Passes attempted 33 14
Passes intercepted 3 0
Penalties 3-35 3-20
Punts/average 2-37.0 1-39.0
Fumbles lost 0 2
INDIVIDUAL RUSHING
FRANKLIN — Toby Sanchez 10-38, Cole Buckley 2-20, Alex Wible 5-17, Hunter Marsteller 5-2. Totals: 22-77.
LAKEVIEW — Mitchell Tingley 18-118, Cameron Spence 9-47, Sean Cole 4-41, Luke Klonowski 7-39, Austin Osborne 4-32, Brendan Malone 3-6. Totals: 45-283.
PASSING
FRANKLIN — Hunter Marsteller 14-32-3-183, Cole Buckley 0-1-0-0. Totals: 14-33-3-183.
LAKEVIEW — Cameron Pence 8-14-0-127. Totals: 8-14-0-127.
RECEIVING
FRANKLIN — Cole Buckley 6-76, Jackson Ewing 4-52, Alex Wible 3-48, Trystin Boocks 1-7. Totals: 14-183.
LAKEVIEW — Mitchell Tingley 3-52, Evan Sanford 1-29, Sean Cole 2-26, Julian Zacherl 1-14, Blake Skiles 1-6. Totals: 8-127.
FUMBLE RECOVERIES
FRANKLIN — Trystin Boocks, Caiden Beatty, Jacob Balsamo.
INTERCEPTIONS
LAKEVIEW — Mitchell Tingley, Sean Cole, Luke Klonowski.