Here are some highlights from FPL's history:
- Opened in 1922 as a $1/year subscription library
- Mar 1924: the Lewis Collection was donated to and exhibited at the library.
- Sept. 22, 1924: the basement room held its official opening and hosted the first Children's Story Hour. 122 children attended in the 130-child space.
- May 19, 1932: the News-Herald reported that the FPL had seen a "very decided increase in the use of the library" over the past three years due to the Depression and the library's low cost. It also reported that many men out of work came to read, often books about their profession.
- Jun 30, 1942: the News-Herald reported that 2,300 books were turned in to the library during the Victory Book Campaign to provide reading material for soldiers, more than twice the city's quota of 1,000.
- May 11, 1950: the News-Herald reported that FPL replaced an old sign which was damaged in an "auto mishap," and placed a bulletin board near the entrance for posting of announcements.
- 1958: the library purchased a microfilm reader.
- 1961: the Franklin library became a free library to those within the service area of the Franklin Area School District.
- Jun 6, 1964: after nine months of construction and $32,000, the Children's Wing of the FPL was dedicated.
- Oct 1968: the Pennsylvania Room was opened at the library.
- June 23, 1975: a fire broke out in the library. It was fortunately confined to the maintenance section of the basement, and Franklin fire officials reported only cleaning materials were damaged.
- 1993: The Pennsylvania Room was relocated from the second floor to its current location in the basement of the library.
- July 1997: the library acquired nine new computers, only three of which were initially connected to the Internet.
- Jan 19, 1998: the FPL transitioned to automation, dispensing with card catalogs and switching to bar-coded books.
- Aug 28, 2007: a machine for low-vision readers was installed, donated by the Oil Valley Chapter of the PA Council of the Blind.
- February 15, 2015: two of the library's three boilers froze over due to extreme cold and had to be replaced.
- June 2015: an indoor viewable beehive was installed in the library with a bee tunnel to the outdoors, a display which returns to the library each summer.
- Mar 2017: the Franklin Library joined the Oil Region Alliance, a partnership including Oil City and Cooperstown libraries.