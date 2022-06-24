Franklin's baseball and softball teams, fresh off deep runs in the PIAA state playoffs, were well-represented as District 10 announced its all-region squads for the 2022 season.
In baseball, senior Carson Wible earned player of the year honors while junior Luke Guth was pitcher of the year in Region 4 for the Knights while the softball team also had a sweep as junior shortstop Sydni Hoobler was player of the year and junior Trinity Edge was the pitcher of the year.
Wible led coach Brian Schmidt's Knights in several offensive categories, including batting average (.522), hits (36), doubles (13), home runs (4) and RBIs (29).
Guth, who recently was named the District 10 Player of the Year at the Northwest Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards, also compiled impressive statistics for the Knights on the mound. The 6-2 right-hander went 6-1 with a 1.17 ERA with 129 strikeouts in just 54 innings pitched. He also gave up just 23 hits and 10 walks.
Sydni Hoobler and Edge sparkled for coach Chad Hoobler's Knights, who finished 19-5 overall and 16-0 in the region. Sydni Hoobler batted .551 and paced the squad in hits (49), triples (4), runs scored (38) and stolen bases (40).
Edge was Franklin's ace in the circle and the right-hander went 16-5 with a 2.52 ERA. In 130 2/3 innings of work, she allowed 108 hits and 40 walks with 174 strikeouts. She also did damage at the plate as well, leading the team in batting average (.583), doubles (10) and home runs (4).
Franklin's baseball team also had two other first-team selections in junior first baseman Aidan McCracken and senior designated hitter Kyle Alexander.
Guth (shortstop) was one of four Knights on the second team, along with senior second baseman Caleb Doyle, senior outfielder Noah Kockler and sophomore outfielder Ethan Nightingale.
Also receiving first-team accolades was Oil City senior catcher Mike McFarland in Region 2 and five Rocky Grove seniors in Region 3. That group included first baseman Reece Henderson, third baseman Trevor Hamilton, outfielders Aaron Burkhardt and Michael Shields and pitcher Eli Moreland.
Coach Geoff Sanner's Orioles also had four second-team selections, including Moreland as the utility player, senior catcher Travis Knupp, senior shortstop Isaac Clayton and sophomore designated hitter Eli Wilson.
Hoobler and Edge were joined on the Region 4 first team in softball by senior second baseman Brandy Atwell while sophomore catcher Kirsten Hicks and freshman outfielder Gabby Laderer were named to the second team.