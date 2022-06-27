Franklin 4, Titusville 1
TITUSVILLE -- Damian Cassano drove in a pair of runs, scored two others and combined with Justin Armant on a five-hitter as Franklin downed Titusville, 4-1, to advance to the winners' bracket final of the District 25 Little League 12U all-star baseball tournament.
Coach Dan Marsteller's Franklin squad jumped on top with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Isaac Grigsby led off with a walk and promptly scored on a run-scoring double by Cassano, who eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Franklin added two more runs in the second inning to go up 4-0. Grigsby again got the inning going by reaching on an error. He went to second on a throwing error, stole third base and scored on Cassano's RBI single. Cassano later scored again on a wild pitch.
Meanwhile, Armant pitched scoreless ball for 4 1/3 innings to earn the win, giving up just two hits and a walk before giving way to Cassano, who tossed the final 1 2/3 frames to pick up the save. He allowed three hits and a run, which was unearned, with a strikeout.
Titusville's lone run scored in the top of the fifth as Jax Warner doubled and later scored on an error.
Franklin collected four hits with Cassano leading the way with a single and double. Also drilling singles were Liam Grigsby and Holden Goodman.
Chase Harrison singled and doubled for Titusville and Warner also added a two-bagger. Pitching in with a single each were Tanner Wolfkiel and Carter Huck.