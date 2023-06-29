Perhaps Cranberry Little League coach Chip Jordan summed up Thursday night's District 25 winners' bracket final against Franklin the best when he said afterward, "It's like when you go fishing and you know you've got one on the hook. Then, there's a wiggle, they slip off the hook and then they're gone!"
That analogy certainly applied to a back-and-forth slugfest that started early -- and also ended early -- as Franklin emerged with a wild 20-9 four-inning victory at Miller-Sibley's Lt. Col. Jack P. Williams Field. It was a game in which Franklin scored scored 14 runs of their 20 runs with two outs and 10 of their 20 runs were unearned, including all nine during a pivotal third inning.
"I can't think of any single turning point, but I know a real key was we scored a pile of runs with two outs," Franklin coach Ryan Goodman said.
Although playing on their home turf, Franklin batted first and just 12 pitches into the contest, it was 3-0. With one out, Holden Goodman singled off Cranberry starter Dylan Gregory and Korbyn Sires followed with an RBI double down the rightfield line. Jake Saragian then blasted an 0-2 offering to the trees beyond the fence in left-center for a two-run homer, making it 3-0.
Franklin wasn't done, however. With two outs, Cooper Carll singled home Ryker McAfoose, who had walked and went to second on a passed ball. Carll then streaked home on a run-scoring single by Tucker Montgomery.
Staked to the 5-0 lead, Saragian had an equally rough first inning,