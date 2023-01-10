Austin Hale of Franklin took home the 2022 American Woods Racing Championship Series (AWRCS) overall XC youth championship out of an average of 147 racers.
Hale, a 13-year-old eighth grader at Franklin Junior/Senior High School, finished with a total score of 1,597 points, which was three better than the runner-up after competing on 10 tracks from the beginning of April through mid-October.
He had first-place finishes at tracks in Wellsville (Ohio), Fairmount City, Kittanning, Boyers, Clintonville and Templeton during the season. He also brought home the overall win in the youth division in the Competition Riders of America series.
The third-generation rider, following in the footsteps of his grandfather and uncles, competes on a 2021 Husqvarna Supermini 105.