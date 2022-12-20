Despite not winning a single contested bout on the mat, Franklin's wrestling team came away with a 42-30 victory over visiting Cambridge Springs in a Region 2 matchup on Tuesday night at the Castle.
Only four bouts were held on the mat as the Blue Devils forfeited at seven weight classes and coach John Heckathorn's Knights also had a forfeit while the two teams combined for a double forfeit at 107.
Claiming forfeit wins for the Knights were Calan Hollis (145), Jonah Heckathorne (172), Kadin Karns (189), Gary Kiselka (215), Trenan Smith (285), Cael Dailey (121) and Hunter Hedglin (127).
Franklin will be off for the holidays and will return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at home against Cochranton.
Panthers deck Cardinals
COCHRANTON -- Saegertown opened the bout with four straight wins, including three by fall, en route to a 60-10 victory over Cochranton in Region 2 action at the Bird Cage.
The Panthers received pins from Logan Corner (285), Emma Spencer (107) and Carter Beck (114) and a 9-5 decision from Travis Huya (121) to open up an early 21-0 lead.
Coach John Svirbly's Cardinals answered with back-to-back wins to trim the deficit to 21-10 as Daylend Schlosser orchestrated a 13-4 major decision over Nick Craig at 127 while Benjamin Field received a forfeit at 133.
However, the Panthers reeled off victories in the final seven bouts, including four by fall, one by a 4-3 decision and two more by forfeit to seal the win.
Cochranton will be in action again on Wednesday Jan. 4 at Franklin.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rocky Grove 62, George Junior 49
GROVE CITY -- Blayne Baker netted 11 of his 16 points in the second half as visiting Rocky Grove overcame a slow start to record a 62-49 road victory over George Junior in non-region action Tuesday.
Coach Ben Anderson's Orioles fell behind 19-6 after one quarter and 26-25 at the intermission, but Baker dropped in nine points in the third as Rocky Grove took the lead for good with a 19-11 surge. D'Andre Whitman tallied six of his game-high 18 points and Schiffer Anderson had five of his nine points in the fourth as the Orioles polished off the win with an 18-12 advantage.
Quinn Ritchey also scored in double figures with 11 points for the Orioles, Alex Zinz contributed eight points and five assists while Baker also added eight rebounds.
Elijah Gist led the Tigers with 16 points, Marquis Lias had 11 points and Kentrel Thompson added 10.
C-L 75, Cranberry 39
Rylie Klingensmith bucketed a game-high 18 points to lead five players in double figures as visiting Clarion-Limestone rolled to a 75-39 victory over Cranberry in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference action at the Berry Dome.
Coach Joe Ferguson's Lions (5-1 overall) got off to a fast start, building leads of 21-13 after one quarter and 43-25 at halftime before going on to outscore the Berries (1-6) 32-14 in the second half.
Jack Craig followed with 13 points for the Lions, Tommy Smith netted 12 points while Alex Painter and Jase Ferguson each dropped in 10 points. Ferguson also added six rebounds, six assists and five steals while Jordan Hesdon also stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Noel Bunyak topped the Berries with 13 points.
Clarion 47, A-C Valley 45
FOXBURG -- Devon Lauer and Dawson Smail poured in 16 points apiece as Clarion improved to 6-1 on the season with a 47-45 win over homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC matchup.
Coach Scott Fox's Bobcats trailed 16-13 after the opening stanza, but they rallied behind a 18-12 edge in the second frame and an 11-7 advantage in the third to sport a 42-35 tally. The Falcons made a run in the fourth with an 10-5 surge, but they ran out of time.
Smail also contributed seven rebounds and five steals for the Bobcats while Lauer added four steals and three assists.
Brody Dittman connected on five three-pointers to lead the Falcons (3-4) with 15 points while Alex Preston rifled in 12 points and Jay Clover added nine.
Venango Catholic 53, Forest Area 32
MARIENVILLE -- James Henry poured in a game-high 29 points to lead Venango Catholic to a 53-32 victory on the road over Forest Area.
Thirteen of Henry's points came in the opening quarter as the Vikings raced out to an 18-4 lead after the first frame that they turned into a 32-13 advantage at the half before cruising after the break.
Henry added eight rebounds, five assists and three steals to his game while Konner Beichner collected 15 points and six rebounds for VC also. Logan Suttle was also solid with seven rebounds, three points and three assists in the win.
"We're really turning it around, and we got some big play underneath tonight by Logan Suttle," Vikings head coach Devon Geib said while also praising Henry and Beichner for their performances.
Mitch Bawden paced the Fires with 14 points in the loss while Daniel Custer added eight points.
Redbank Valley 51, Keystone 45
NEW BETHLEHEM -- Owen Clouse bucketed 18 points as Redbank Valley used a big second quarter to record a 51-45 win at home over Keystone in a KSAC clash.
The Panthers took the first quarter, 17-15, but the Bulldogs erupted with a 20-2 second stanza to take a 35-19 edge into the break. Redbank went on to make the lead hold up despite being outscored in the third, 16-10, and the fourth, 10-7.
Mason Clouse added 11 points in the win with Aiden Ortz tacking on eight points.
Cole Henry spearheaded Keystone's offense with 15 points while Tyler Albright added 12 and Drew Keth 11. Henry added 12 boards to finish with a double-double.
Karns City 68, Moniteau 62
KARNS CITY -- Homestanding Karns City needed double overtime to outlast Moniteau, 68-62, in a KSAC showdown.
After playing to a 53-all tie at the end of regulation, both squads put up five points in the first overtime before the Gremlins (6-1) were able to put the game away with a 10-4 second OT.
Both Taite Beighley and Jacob Callihan had big games for KC with Beighley sinking four three-pointers on his way to 31 points and seven assists while Callihan put together a double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds. Micah Rupp added 10 points and seven boards.
David Martino led the Warriors (3-2) with 16 points, David Dessicino added 15, Andrew Zepeda nine and Chason Delarosa-Rugg eight.