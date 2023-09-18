Zarria Cullens, Kirsten Hicks and Jersie Porter each netted their first career varsity goals as homestanding Franklin rolled to a 10-0 shutout over West Middlesex in non-region girls soccer action on Monday night.
The Knights, who now sit at 2-6 on the season, stormed out to a 7-0 lead at the end of the first half an never looked back en route to the final tally.
Riley Brophy led the way for Franklin with a hat trick, netting three goals in the decision while Cullens found the back of the net twice for the first two varsity goals of her career.
Hicks and Porter added one goal apiece for their career firsts while also notching solo goals were Olivia Leccia, Rae Montgomery and Mazy Shingledecker.
Leccia spent the first half tending the Knights' net but didn't face any shots on goal before she gave way to Shingledecker in the second half. Shingledecker made three saves.
Franklin will host Corry on Wednesday.
Erie 1, Oil City 0
Imogen Kulling made 13 saves in goal but Oil City came up just shy of a victory at the Oil Field, falling to Erie High, 1-0, in a Region 6 clash.
Kennedy Butcher scored the lone goal of the game for the Royals.
Eliana Wry had three shots on goal in the loss for the Oilers while Emme Emanuele had one of her own.
Oiler head coach Stacy Snider praised the Blue and White for their play, calling it the "best game played by OC this season."
Oil City will host Meadville Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
C-L 1, Karns City 0
STRATTANVILLE -- Clarion-Limestone kept its undefeated record intact with a 1-0 victory over visiting Karns City on Monday in District 9 boys soccer action.
Thomas Uckert provided the lone goal of the contest, finding the net on an assist from Wyatt Boyden early in the first half.
It would turn out to be all the offense the Lions would need as goaltender Isaac Lerch made 17 saves in the contest to preserve the shutout.
"I thought it was an amazing performance by us tonight," Uckert said of the win. "Karns City is a great team and it's always fun playing them. I'm very proud of our effort and thought we were pretty cool, calm and collected for most of the game. It was a great team win for sure."
C-L will host Brookville today.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Cranberry 3, A-C Valley 0
Cranberry bumped its record up to 5-4 on the season with a 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 victory over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in KSAC play at the Berry Dome on Monday.
Ayanna Ferringer stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, three aces, seven kills and six digs for the Berries while Avery Coe racked up nine points, four assists, three kills and three digs. Allie Rembold added 11 assists and six points, Sarah Schoch four kills and three blocks and Reyna Watson seven points and four digs.
Lexi Altman passed for 12 assists in the loss for the Falcons (2-4) while Maddy Dehart had five kills and three blocks and Bella Ielase nine digs and three kills. Hannah Ithen also recorded two kills and two blocks.
Cranberry grabbed the win in the junior varsity contest, 25-11, 25-19, courtesy of nine points from Rhetta Boocks and seven points from Ella Fisher.
The Berries will host Redbank Valley today while A-C Valley will travel to Keystone Thursday.
Keystone 3, Oil City 0
Keystone made the trek into the House of Hustle and walked away with a 25-22, 25-15, 30-28 victory over Oil City in a non-region clash.
Ava Patrick paced the Panthers with a team-high six kills and three blocks while also serving up six points. Katherine Burrows led the squad with 14 points and six aces to go along with five kills and Bryanna Mong dished out a team-best 11 assists and Gwyn Manno 15 digs.
For the Oilers, Adrianna Cochran ripped seven kills, Chayse Skinner passed out 12 assists and Molly Mietus notched four blocks and two aces.
Keystone also claimed the JV match, 25-8, 25-14, behind 11 points, five aces and four kills from Isabella Brandon.
Both teams return to the net today with OC traveling to Slippery Rock and the Panthers taking on Venango Catholic at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.